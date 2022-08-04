Pablo: "we just want to surprise people"

And in 2020, I remember standing in the rain when Gareth called me to talk through his idea of giving up their office space and donating the rent money to homelessness charity Shelter instead. During the first lockdown, when many of us were sceptical about the virus itself, Gareth and his crew had decided to be a creative agency set up to do good things for good brands, and also make a contribution to those in greatest need. “We have three working principles” says Gareth. “We act as partners, we are doers, and we never give up.”

To cynics, Gareth’s bullish optimism might occasionally appear naive, but compared to many of his power-hungry peers, he is both charming and refreshing. This makes him the kind of agency leader we are all asking for.

Now recognised as one of the fastest growing independent hot shops in the UK for the last three years, the agency is standing tall as one of advertising’s visionaries that have managed to use the time of crisis to drive through new norms for the industry. Gareth saw opportunity - personally, commercially, socially - at a time when many were hunkering down, for change. Positive change.

For an agency born out of an astonishing lack of foresight, it possesses a shrewd understanding of its own self. Gareth definitely has that excellent radar. Pablo, I think, might just surprise us further. Good people, good work, and hopefully in the future more risk taking work to pave the way for more creative and braver clients.

I sat down with Gareth and his crew - Dan Watts, executive creative director; Mark Sng, partner and chief strategy officer; and joint managing director Harriet Knight to look under the bonnet of Pablo. And talk about its enviable growth. It recently bolstered its team with five appointments across creative, strategy and account management.

Creative Salon: What would you say is the biggest strength and the biggest weakness for Pablo?

Gareth Mercer: The biggest weakness and strength of Pablo is that we are not a traditional startup that was parachuted out of a network. That is perhaps a weakness, because we didn't start as these people with chemistry and knew what was wrong in the network or whatever. And off we went with the view on the world.

But that's also our biggest strength - not having that. So we weren't confined by that. So what we did was understand what we thought would really make a difference for brands, then put the best people around that. So we could build the right culture and skill-set around the methodology rather than try to bend into something that maybe wasn't naturally us. So there's been great strength and weakness from doing just that. We all had to find each other to do it right by us, and right by our clients.

And we are all here together because we knew we had to earn our place. But it's also the philosophy of building brands for us, which is earning the attention of our audience, earning the time that they spend with people earning those connections. And that weirdly has built a culture for Pablo, where we want to be a certain way to attract talent, clients and make good work. It is also a way of being for us as Pablo.

CS: All of you have eschewed the traditional startup route, what is it about Pablo that makes it so attractive for you?

Mark Sng: I started just before the agency became Pablo, so kind of right from the start. Having started client side in Australia, when I first moved here it was mostly digital agencies. I was one of the early members of Saint (RKCR/Y&R's digital shop that got merged into the main agency in 2012) and also did a little stint as a director of a mobile marketing startup. By then, Gareth had been stalking me for more than a year. There was a humility in both of us when we met, which was we don't know all the answers but we're really keen to experiment. And I felt like there was an opportunity to create something that that actually does feel a little bit different to maybe where we've worked before.

Gareth Mercer: I think where we all aligned early on was how we talk about the experience of a brand. And then we started talking about our clients, we needed to answer these questions: who are we as a brand? How do we behave? And how do we tell people about that?.

It was that simple. In the early days, we would talk to people about active brand platforms, and creating ideas that had a social equity. And people would hear that is that a digital idea or a PR idea? I have no fucking idea. I don't really care. For us, it's about how does the brand behave to earn unfair reach and unfair connection with its prospective audience. We're about brands, how they behave, and how they create that connection.

Dan Watts: I come from the world of TV [former head of creative at 4Creative for Channel 4] where we really have to earn people's attention and keep them there. And so I immediately connected with these philosophies. And what we've done at Pablo is kind of get rid of as much guff and baggage and layers. Having worked at other agencies [ CP+B London, CHI & Partners, Fallon London, 180 Amsterdam] it was quite an eye opener to see that particularly in pitches and chemistry meetings, we make it conversation. We involve creatives very early on in the process and we don't make it feel like it's the presentation of strategy charts. Whether it is work for Shelter, or singing burgers with Karl Pilkington, or DFS helping the nation find their ‘thing' - we just want to surprise people each time.

Gareth Mercer: Clients come to Pablo because they don't want to be account managed out the process. Actually, what they really enjoy is small, meaningful conversations early in the process. Trusting each other early just means you get back more time to craft your ideas and keep building, not just through the production process but through the creative process.