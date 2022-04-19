Deliveroo celebrate customer rituals with Pablo

The campaign launches with a series of four 30 second films. Three spots - ‘The Order’, ‘The Arrival’, and ‘The Last Gyoza’ - focus on the rituals surrounding takeaway. ‘The Forgotten Milk’ features supermarket essentials, in line with the huge growth Deliveroo has seen in on-demand groceries and the success of its new rapid grocery delivery service, Deliveroo Hop (launched in Vauxhall, Battersea, White City, Bermondsey, and Manchester).

The new creative nods to several global insights and cinematic genres, including:

A hint of musical in ‘The Order’ capturing that moment of pure uncontainable excitement when a Deliveroo order is on its way

A nod to period drama in ‘The Arrival’ script, which looks at the importance placed on how we - as consumers - set the stage for the takeaway

A Queen's Gambit-style tension in ‘The Last Gyoza’ to heighten the strategies at play when hatching a plan to steal the last dumpling from a loved one

A touch of animation in ‘The Forgotten Milk’, to dramatise the feeling of dread when returning home, only to realise you forget to pick up a pint of milk, or other grocery item after a busy day at work

Tina Koehler, VP Marketing at Deliveroo said: “We know what we eat is important, but how we eat it is what makes it personal, memorable and emotional. This is the focus of our new global campaign.

Listening to our customers around the world gave us some great inspiration for this work - and it’s so interesting to hear some of the new ways in which people are enjoying food at home.

You might see yourself in some of these rituals, the scene in The Last Gyoza is definitely played out in my house most weeks…”

Pablo turned to Director duo US & Academy to produce the global set of films. With 35 years experience developing filmmaking talent, picking up awards across all platforms and working with some of the biggest brands - Academy brought to life the insights across the films - landing the stories with true authenticity. The AV campaign was captured across a 10-day period in Romania alongside local production company Icon Films.

The AV films are supported by bespoke key visuals (KVs) which celebrate customers enjoying a favourite takeaway in their own style, whether that be with a collection of their favourite sauces or an outfit change into their comfiest clothes. Each pulls out a different ritual, personal to takeaway food & is dramatised through the POV approach to shooting the consumer & the food. Photography for the KVs was captured in London by photographer Richard Puller.

Dan Watts, Executive Creative Director of Pablo, said: “Just like true love, our favourite takeaway makes us act in funny ways. Being the champions of great food, Deliveroo gets that and exists to serve those deliciously eclectic behaviours. Right, I’m off to order a double bacon Five Guys with cheese before my next Zoom call.”

The campaign will first launch on Saturday 16 April in the UK and then roll out across markets. You might see three of the TV films debut in the ITV 8.30pm ad break of the hit TV show Britain’s Got Talent, which is expected to have an audience of six million Brits.

