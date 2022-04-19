Deliveroo celebrate customer rituals with Pablo
The latest creative will roll out across TV/VOD, OOH, radio, digital channels and PR across 11 Deliveroo markets
19 April 2022
Deliveroo has unveiled a new global brand campaign, ‘How Do You Deliveroo?’ With this campaign Deliveroo is continuing to evolve the Food. We get it. platform - created with Pablo London in 2021 - and celebrates great food and the relatable rituals, behaviours and moments surrounding it.
The through the line campaign will roll out across TV/VOD, OOH, radio, digital channels and PR across 11 Deliveroo markets.
‘How Do You Deliveroo?’ puts a spotlight on Deliveroo customers - from the planning and ordering, the setting and serving, to the first bite and the last, it zooms in on the everyday behaviours and tactics people follow to enjoy their takeaway - just the way they like it.
Before landing on a creative, the food delivery company interviewed customers across markets to identify the intricacies of how we enjoy food at home. Research revealed that while customers will put a unique touch on their takeaway experience, many rituals are universal - transcending cities, countries and continents.
The campaign launches with a series of four 30 second films. Three spots - ‘The Order’, ‘The Arrival’, and ‘The Last Gyoza’ - focus on the rituals surrounding takeaway. ‘The Forgotten Milk’ features supermarket essentials, in line with the huge growth Deliveroo has seen in on-demand groceries and the success of its new rapid grocery delivery service, Deliveroo Hop (launched in Vauxhall, Battersea, White City, Bermondsey, and Manchester).
The new creative nods to several global insights and cinematic genres, including:
A hint of musical in ‘The Order’ capturing that moment of pure uncontainable excitement when a Deliveroo order is on its way
A nod to period drama in ‘The Arrival’ script, which looks at the importance placed on how we - as consumers - set the stage for the takeaway
A Queen's Gambit-style tension in ‘The Last Gyoza’ to heighten the strategies at play when hatching a plan to steal the last dumpling from a loved one
A touch of animation in ‘The Forgotten Milk’, to dramatise the feeling of dread when returning home, only to realise you forget to pick up a pint of milk, or other grocery item after a busy day at work
Tina Koehler, VP Marketing at Deliveroo said: “We know what we eat is important, but how we eat it is what makes it personal, memorable and emotional. This is the focus of our new global campaign.
Listening to our customers around the world gave us some great inspiration for this work - and it’s so interesting to hear some of the new ways in which people are enjoying food at home.
You might see yourself in some of these rituals, the scene in The Last Gyoza is definitely played out in my house most weeks…”
Pablo turned to Director duo US & Academy to produce the global set of films. With 35 years experience developing filmmaking talent, picking up awards across all platforms and working with some of the biggest brands - Academy brought to life the insights across the films - landing the stories with true authenticity. The AV campaign was captured across a 10-day period in Romania alongside local production company Icon Films.
The AV films are supported by bespoke key visuals (KVs) which celebrate customers enjoying a favourite takeaway in their own style, whether that be with a collection of their favourite sauces or an outfit change into their comfiest clothes. Each pulls out a different ritual, personal to takeaway food & is dramatised through the POV approach to shooting the consumer & the food. Photography for the KVs was captured in London by photographer Richard Puller.
Dan Watts, Executive Creative Director of Pablo, said: “Just like true love, our favourite takeaway makes us act in funny ways. Being the champions of great food, Deliveroo gets that and exists to serve those deliciously eclectic behaviours. Right, I’m off to order a double bacon Five Guys with cheese before my next Zoom call.”
The campaign will first launch on Saturday 16 April in the UK and then roll out across markets. You might see three of the TV films debut in the ITV 8.30pm ad break of the hit TV show Britain’s Got Talent, which is expected to have an audience of six million Brits.
CREDITS
Deliveroo credits
Global VP Marketing: Tina Koehler
Director, Marketing UKI: Emily Somers
Global Head of Brand: Sophie Headlam
Global Senior Brand Marketing Manager: Laura Brady
Global Brand Marketing Manager: Beth Hall
Global Creative Director: Lorie Jo Trainor Buckingham
Senior Marketing Manager, Media & Campaigns: Amie Farrell
Marketing Manager, Media & Campaigns: Zoe Howie
Global Director of Consumer Communications: Ben Bailey
Agency credits
Executive Creative Director: Dan Watts
Joint-Managing Director: Hannah Penn
Creative Director: Chris Bovill & John Allison
Head of Planning: James Broomfield
Account Director: Jamie Richards
Account Manager: Holly Harvey
Head of Production: Tom Moxham
Agency Film Producer: Charlotte Lipsius
Agency Photography Producer: Sophie Freeman
Film production credits
Academy
US - Director
Simon Cooper - EP
Juliette Harris - Producer
Charlie Jones - Production Manager
Crew
1st AD: Laurent Bousse
DOP: Patrick Meller
Production Designer: Mark Connell
Art Director: Anca Perja
Food Stylist: Katie Giovanni
Costume Designer: Katie McGoldrick
Gaffer: Florin Nicolae
Icon Films
Andra Pandelescu Producer
Aleca Ivan Production Coordinator
Trim Editors
Executive Producer: Noreen Khan
Editor: Elise Butt
Assistant Editor: Josh Maddox
Black Kite
Amy Richardson – Head of Production
Paul Wilmot VFX Supervisor
Tom Mangham – Colourist
Dan Sanders, Marcel Ruegenberg, James Adamson, George Brunt - VFX Artists
750mph
Olivia Ray – producer
Mike Bovill – Sound Design
StareCrazy
Jonathan Dreyfus Producer/ composer
Amy Andersen composer
Daniel Müller composer
Photography credits
Photographer: Richard Puller
Agent/Producer: Waldo Wilkinson
Food Stylist: Tanya Sadourian
Prop Stylist: Lydia McPherson
Post-Production: Stanleys Post