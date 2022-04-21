Pablo highlights broken rental system in film for Shelter
The online film features comedian Rory Marshall and highlights the conditions some renters are forced to live in
Pablo spotlights the broken rental system with a darkly comedic film for Shelter.
The two-minute online film introduces viewers to a fictional letting agency called Only Choice Lettings.
It features a keen letting agent trying to catch the eye of potential tenants browsing the property listings on the agency’s window.
The agent then goes into more detail about the properties and the shocking reality of the conditions, from no boiler to contaminated drinking water, some renters are forced to live in.
Credits
Client Shelter
Senior marketing manager Helen Saul
Marketing officer James Connor
Marketing manager Hannah Croucher
Social media officer Bronya Smolen
Brand manager Kasia Derkacz
Media manager Sara D’Arcy
Agency Pablo
Executive creative director Dan Watts
Creative directors Charlie Gee Tian Murphy
Chief executive officer Gareth Mercer
Senior account manager Isobel Kai
Chief strategy officer Mark Sng
Agency producer Adrianne Godfrey
Head of production Tom Moxham
Project manager Katie Houghton
Designer Emile Toledo
Production company MindsEye
Director Andrew Gaynord
DOP Zac Nicholson
Producer Max Yeoman
Managing director Hughie Phillips
Production manager Reba Gaynor
Edit house producer and team
Editor Saam Hodivala at Shift Post
Post house + producers/team Absolute Post
Post producer Rosanne Crisp
Exec post producer Jenna Le Noury
CEO + founder Dave Smith
Colourist Juliette Wileman
Sound house Jungle
Sound producers/team Ben Leeves