Pablo highlights broken rental system in film for Shelter

It features a keen letting agent trying to catch the eye of potential tenants browsing the property listings on the agency’s window.

The agent then goes into more detail about the properties and the shocking reality of the conditions, from no boiler to contaminated drinking water, some renters are forced to live in.

Credits

Client Shelter

Senior marketing manager Helen Saul

Marketing officer James Connor

Marketing manager Hannah Croucher

Social media officer Bronya Smolen

Brand manager Kasia Derkacz

Media manager Sara D’Arcy

Agency Pablo

Executive creative director Dan Watts

Creative directors Charlie Gee Tian Murphy

Chief executive officer Gareth Mercer

Senior account manager Isobel Kai

Chief strategy officer Mark Sng

Agency producer Adrianne Godfrey

Head of production Tom Moxham

Project manager Katie Houghton

Designer Emile Toledo

Production company MindsEye

Director Andrew Gaynord

DOP Zac Nicholson

Producer Max Yeoman

Managing director Hughie Phillips

Production manager Reba Gaynor

Edit house producer and team

Editor Saam Hodivala at Shift Post

Post house + producers/team Absolute Post

Post producer Rosanne Crisp

Exec post producer Jenna Le Noury

CEO + founder Dave Smith

Colourist Juliette Wileman

Sound house Jungle

Sound producers/team Ben Leeves