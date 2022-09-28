Deliveroo presents ‘Decision Time' campaign

‘Decision Time’ shines a spotlight on the delicious dilemma of choosing your next meal on Deliveroo - from the cheesiest of pizzas, to the juiciest of burgers, and the crispiest of fried chicken, Deliveroo has a range of foods that you could only dream of.

Created by Martins Millers, David Carr and Gustavo Bonzanini from Creative Agency Pablo, the 30” TV spot follows a journey through the mind of a hungry consumer, as we watch her initially scroll through an array of flavourful options, to be immersed into a world of hyperbolic food suggestions, eventually ending in a shower of crispy fried chicken. The spot has been magnificently VO’d by Owen Teale, a voice now synonymous with Deliveroo.

Caroline Harris, Marketing Director UKI at Deliveroo said:

“Our new ‘Decision Time’ campaign is built from a real human truth. With so many brilliant local restaurants and national brands to choose from, this campaign showcases the delicious journey that consumers go on when browsing through our app deciding what to order, whilst demonstrating our brand’s role in bringing these options directly to their door.

Dan Watts, Executive Creative Director at Pablo said:

“Life is full of decisions. Like whether to order curry or chinese on a Friday evening. Luckily Deliveroo caters for all your food joys - whichever way you choose, you’ve won. It’s been a culinary delight working with Deliveroo and Blinkink on this - whose craft and care are as exquisite as a bacon double cheese brioche.”

Working with Director Joseph Mann, who also directed Anchor’s ‘the caf’, and Blinkink production, the commercial was shot in an ambitious one-day shoot. High-wire acrobatic shots of the lead protagonist, and a mixture of in-camera and post-effects (via Untold) were employed to achieve a sense of the world inside her imagination. SFX and music were provided by Wave, which helps bring to life the world of choice across the app, in Deliveroo’s signature humorous tone.

This campaign continues Deliveroo’s food-first approach, putting excellent quality and range of dishes at the fore-front of their communications.

Alongside the 30” TVC, there is a 10” cut down, which frames the range of offers widely available across different restaurants featured on Deliveroo. The ATL campaign is supported by TTL work & runs across TV, social & digital, continuing to showcase the choice and offers available via Deliveroo.

