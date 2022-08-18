Pablo launches Betfair campaign for new football season

In the 30” TV, aptly named “finger ball”, we see a pair of hands running riot in a bar completing outlandish tricks all whilst effortlessly building a bet with just one tap thanks to Betfair's handy Popular Bet Builder product.

The TTL campaign will be accompanied with bespoke social content, radio, OOH, and digital activity, all heroing the fingers and their seamless tricks showing people that by building the exact bet you want, your bet is in your hands this Premier League season.

All the remarkable finger trickery happens to the soundtrack of Gala’s “Freed from Desire”, a song synonymous with football and its fans.

The spot was directed by Simon Willows through Agile, with post-production done by Agile studio and sound by Rascal Post.

Harry Philips, head of sports brand marketing, Betfair, said “We’re incredibly proud of our latest campaign with Pablo. Pablo continue to think outside-the-box with ways to deliver our message and Finger Ball is no exception. Our Fingers are telling the story of how easy and speedy Popular Bet Builders are, allowing our customers to place fan-favourite bets with just one tap. Now that is handy! Coupled with a football anthem in ‘Freed from Desire’ this campaign will ensure we stand out as we head into an important period for football with the new domestic season and onto to the World Cup”

Tim Snape, executive creative director at Pablo, said “We’ve been working together with the team at Betfair to fine tune things to get as much recall as possible from our work. If a pair of hands running off in a bar and scoring to the anthemic chant of ‘na na na na na na na na na na na na na’ can’t do the job during the 2022 Premier League season and onto the men’s world cup then I’m Diego Maradona. We’ve created something really fun that will 100% be part of the spirit of the tournament.”

