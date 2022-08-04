Pablo pokes fun at high-end design in Dwell campaign
Brand relaunch campaign shifts focus from discounts to emotional brand building
04 August 2022
When it comes to furniture, you don’t have to know about design - you just have to know that dwell makes you look like you do.
That’s the tongue in cheek message dwell offers up in its new campaign, taking a knowing pop at high-end design with its collection of modern contemporary design pieces. Dwell promises to be your secret weapon in helping you curate a home that’s more interesting; all without having to travel to far-flung exotic corners of the Earth to source it yourself.
Written and directed by Pablo CDs Charlie Gee and Tian Murphy, the brand relaunch - Those who know, dwell - aims to shift away from discount-led messaging and build emotional connection to gain share in a saturated category. dwell, originally founded in 2003, was acquired by DFS in 2014 and specialises in stylish but accessible furniture, lighting and home accessories.
The new platform will live across a multichannel campaign kicking off from August, including a series of films (voiced by Anna Maxwell Martin), digital activations, and OOH.
James Brewer, marketing director at DFS, said “We’re excited to embark on a fresh chapter in dwell’s journey this summer, with a new marketing platform to resonate with our target audience, and showcase dwell’s refreshed, contemporary product range. With an activation plan that will speak to the right people at the right time, and a revamped brand with a distinctive tone of voice and visual identity, we’re aiming to increase awareness & brand connection for key segments.”
Dan Watts, executive creative director at Pablo, said “Affordable furniture that looks anything but, a knowing tone of voice, and directed by Charlie and Tian. This has been the perfect combo of creative fun disguised as serious arty business”
Credits
dwell / DFS
James Brewer - Marketing Director
Catherine Woodward - Senior Marketing Manager
Riah Skeldon - Digital Marketing Manager
Pablo / Production credits
Executive Creative Director - Dan Watts
Creative Directors & Directors - Charlie Gee & Tian Murphy
Exec Producer - Charlotte Lipsius
Producer - Emily Henderson
Business Director - Gina Hood
Account Director - Dan Hughes
Senior Account Manager - Louis M Wood
Chief Strategy Officer - Mark Sng
Planning Director - Chris Turner
Business Affairs – Suzi Wilson & Sarah Brown
Production – Pablito Films, Producer Michael Merritt
DOP - Cliff Evans
Post Production – Ewanme
Post Producer: Sam Jones
Edit – Isaac Bell
Colourist – Nedeem Al Astrabadi
Sound – Jungle (Ben Leeves)