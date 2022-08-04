Pablo pokes fun at high-end design in Dwell campaign

Written and directed by Pablo CDs Charlie Gee and Tian Murphy, the brand relaunch - Those who know, dwell - aims to shift away from discount-led messaging and build emotional connection to gain share in a saturated category. dwell, originally founded in 2003, was acquired by DFS in 2014 and specialises in stylish but accessible furniture, lighting and home accessories.

The new platform will live across a multichannel campaign kicking off from August, including a series of films (voiced by Anna Maxwell Martin), digital activations, and OOH.

James Brewer, marketing director at DFS, said “We’re excited to embark on a fresh chapter in dwell’s journey this summer, with a new marketing platform to resonate with our target audience, and showcase dwell’s refreshed, contemporary product range. With an activation plan that will speak to the right people at the right time, and a revamped brand with a distinctive tone of voice and visual identity, we’re aiming to increase awareness & brand connection for key segments.”

Dan Watts, executive creative director at Pablo, said “Affordable furniture that looks anything but, a knowing tone of voice, and directed by Charlie and Tian. This has been the perfect combo of creative fun disguised as serious arty business”

Credits

dwell / DFS

James Brewer - Marketing Director

Catherine Woodward - Senior Marketing Manager

Riah Skeldon - Digital Marketing Manager

Pablo / Production credits

Executive Creative Director - Dan Watts

Creative Directors & Directors - Charlie Gee & Tian Murphy

Exec Producer - Charlotte Lipsius

Producer - Emily Henderson

Business Director - Gina Hood

Account Director - Dan Hughes

Senior Account Manager - Louis M Wood

Chief Strategy Officer - Mark Sng

Planning Director - Chris Turner

Business Affairs – Suzi Wilson & Sarah Brown

Production – Pablito Films, Producer Michael Merritt

DOP - Cliff Evans

Post Production – Ewanme

Post Producer: Sam Jones

Edit – Isaac Bell

Colourist – Nedeem Al Astrabadi

Sound – Jungle (Ben Leeves)