Alison Hammond Stars As “The Intern" in NatWest And ITV Campaign

This Morning presenter Alison Hammond is back as “The intern” in two more mini-documentary films for NatWest and ITV’s Backing Business initiative.

Created by Pablo, the first instalment’s going live tomorrow night during The Voice.

The mini-documentaries uncovers the stories of two SMEs spotlighting the hurdles of running your own business, and highlighting the support you can get from NatWest and ITV. With the current challenges in the economy, Pablo wanted to continue showcasing the support from both brands for start-ups and SME’s.

Airing this weekend is Lucocoa, a start-up chocolate making company in London who produce bean to bar chocolate on site. It breaks on Saturday night during the return of ‘The Voice.’