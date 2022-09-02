Alison Hammond Stars As “The Intern" in NatWest And ITV Campaign
Pablo has created mini-documentary films as part of the Backing Business initiative
02 September 2022
This Morning presenter Alison Hammond is back as “The intern” in two more mini-documentary films for NatWest and ITV’s Backing Business initiative.
Created by Pablo, the first instalment’s going live tomorrow night during The Voice.
The mini-documentaries uncovers the stories of two SMEs spotlighting the hurdles of running your own business, and highlighting the support you can get from NatWest and ITV. With the current challenges in the economy, Pablo wanted to continue showcasing the support from both brands for start-ups and SME’s.
Airing this weekend is Lucocoa, a start-up chocolate making company in London who produce bean to bar chocolate on site. It breaks on Saturday night during the return of ‘The Voice.’
The second film is titled Nonsensical, a social media agency based in Bristol and Birmingham, where cameras follow staff as they create a social media campaign for their client 'Endless Pride', who are focused on supporting and helping the LGBTQIA+ community. It goes live on September 15th during The National Television Awards.