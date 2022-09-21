DFS encourages people to find their thing in new Pablo campaign

The platform, ‘What’s your thing?’ celebrates the idea that there’s no right or wrong when it comes to our individual tastes & styles, and promises that DFS will inspire and help people to be confident in finding their ‘thing’. It aims to shift perceptions of DFS from just being sofa experts, to a brand that actively empowers and helps its customers to make choices that are right for them.

The new campaign - The Animal ‘Thingdom’ - builds on last year’s launch by encouraging people to unlock their individuality through celebrating the rich varieties of personalities that sit behind people’s ‘thing’, represented by an array of animals that just can’t help but be themselves. And DFS with its huge range of sofa styles, has one to match every one of these animals’ things.

The campaign is led by a vibrant TVC shot with director Freddie Powell via Drool. In the film, we are presented with a fabulous selection of characterful animals - from a flamingo who’s a fan of millennial pink, to a cosy family of home-loving hedgehogs.

The work is supported by a TTL campaign, with stills shot by photographer George Logan.

James Brewer, Marketing Director at DFS, said, “This next chapter of DFS’s active brand platform continues to demonstrate our commitment to helping the nation feel confident in finding their thing, supported by our incredible product range, online tools, and skilled staff”.

Dan Watts, ECD at Pablo, said, “Whether you’re a plankton, a tortoise or an actual human…you most definitely have a thing that makes you different. It’s what makes

the world colourful and diverse. And yes, your home should reflect that uniqueness.

So be like the exuberant peacock you are and get down to DFS right now. They’ll 100% find something that fits.

The campaign will run across TV, VOD, YouTube, social, radio, digital display, DOOH & print across the next quarter.

