Pablo launches active brand platform for pitch win Art Fund

The National Art Pass gives members free entry and 50% off major exhibitions at museums and galleries across the UK. With the proceeds from subscriptions, Art Fund supports museums across the UK, giving grants to help them acquire and share works of art, support the professional development of curators, and inspire and engage audiences.

The active brand platform asserts the power of art as a way to make sense of the world, aiming to inspire people to connect more deeply with museum and art experiences. Alongside this, it aims to speak to and bring in new audiences to these cultural institutions. The new campaign featuring a launch film and stretching across print, DOOH and social is centred around the insight that the more art and culture we ingest, the more it opens us up to new perspectives, and understanding of the world. Art can help people start to see the world differently, which now more than ever is imperative.

‘The More You See, the More You See’ campaign lives up to its name by combining a multitude of 2D, 3D, static, and moving elements so that the viewer is rewarded every time they see the work. The animated posters, created by digital artist Mark Harrison, are moving portraits formed with textures, patterns, objects and abstract items that represent not just the objects you find in galleries and cultural institutions, but the feelings you experience when you engage with art. The film, co-directed by Ivo Sousa via Untold Studios and Mark Harrison, expands this idea by blending live action, animation, and 3D art, into a mind-bending journey of discovery packed full of details that make sure that the more you see, the more you see.

Samantha Grayson, Head of Supporter Marketing at Art Fund said, “Art Fund’s aim is for the National Art Pass to feel relevant, inspirational and essential for culture seekers across the UK. Pablo’s impactful creative demonstrates the enriching, and often unexpected, experiences offered by Art Fund’s 800+ museum partners.”

Dan Watts, Executive Creative Director at Pablo, said, “It’s been a real honour working with Art Fund on this brief. Getting people of all shapes and sizes exposed to all types of creativity can really help calm the storm of life. Especially for younger people who think perhaps art isn’t for them or that they might not understand it. There will always be something out there that resonates with you, making you think in a new way. And that’s the great thing that art can do.”

