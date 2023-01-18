Flora Plant encourages people to “Skip the Cow” by Pablo London

The tongue-in-cheek campaign shows off Flora Plant™, the plant-based butter alternative, which spreads, bakes and tastes so good that it begs the question - why did we ever use a cow in the first place?

The campaign goes live with national OOH, playing on this insight along with the brand’s tag line Skip The Cow.

The 30” spot, directed by James Rouse through Biscuit, shows the owner of Terry’s Cafe in a food-documentary style film, lamenting “I know it tastes great, and it’s rich and creamy, but I’m not trying it”

Terry goes on to explain that he wants his food to be chewed, passed through all four chambers of a cow’s stomach and digested, being expressed through udders before he eats it.

Whilst explaining the details of the inner workings of a cow, it dawns on Terry how bizarre what he’s saying really is. The jig is up on dairy butter - the great taste of Flora Plant heralds the future.

The campaign is live until the end of January across digital and social and is joined by national OOH.

"There's been so much fun to be had with this campaign - as Flora Plant tastes and behaves so much like butter, it makes it a no-brainer to skip the cow part out," says Dan Watts, ECD at Pablo.

