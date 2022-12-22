Pablo to launch humorous Secret Escapes campaign on Boxing Day

Louise Nolder, Chief Customer Officer, Secret Escapes said “We wanted to remind travellers that Secret Escapes makes it possible to get incredible deals on luxury trips. The team at Pablo helped us do this in a super fun and memorable way and the incredibly collaborative approach with Pablo and Drool meant we developed fantastic work in record time.”

The tongue-in-cheek campaign comprises three 20 second TVC spots directed by Freddie Powell via Drool. In each film, we see a couple enjoying their holiday in a beautifully indulgent setting; from a hotel spa, to a stunning hotel restaurant and pool side setting, however the glamorous bubble bursts and we see their regret when the realisation kicks in that they haven’t secured the biggest discount.

The campaign has been created in both English and German and launches in both markets from Christmas Day.

Dan Watts, Executive Creative Director at Pablo said “Like many people in the UK, I would literally do anything to go on holiday right now. I’d even sell my own Mother. Luckily I don’t have to, thanks to the glorious deals on offer through Secret Escapes. It’s been so much fun for Pablo to work with Secret Escapes to create some much needed January entertainment for a nation of sun lovers. Right, I’m off to buy some sun cream and a hat”.

Credits

Brand

Founder: Alex Saint

Chief Customer Officer: Louise Nolder

Head of Brand and Marketing Promotions: Stephanie Trivass:

Senior Marketing Executive: Laura Piehl

Agency

Project lead and strategy: Gareth Mercer

Executive Creative Director: Dan Watts

Creative Director: Oli Beale

Managing Director: Harriet Knight

Senior Account Manager: Tom Penrose

Agency Producer: Tom Moxham

Production

Production Company: Drool

Director: Freddie Powell

Executive Producer: Genevieve Sheppard

Director’s Assistant: Joseph Paul

SA Production: Robot

SA Exec Producer: Liam Johnson

SA Producer: Olivia McGrail and Chloe Eaton

1st Assistant Director: Travis Nel

Director of Photography: Shaun Harley Lee

Production Designer: Sarah Jane Mould

Wardrobe Stylist: Karlein Seegers

Hair & Make up: Safiyah Cassim Khan

Casting: Hammond Cox

Editors: The Quarry

Edit Producer: Dilia Knobel

Editor: Ben Campbell

Edit Assist: Ben Cowan

Post-Production: Untold Studios

Post Production EP: Tom Igglesden

Post Producer: Simon Downie

Colorist: Julien Alary

VFX: James Pratt, Alex Gabucci, Cristina Serreli

Sound Studio: Sine

MD: Julian Marshall

Sound Engineer: Phil Bolland