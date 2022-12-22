Secret Escapes
Pablo to launch humorous Secret Escapes campaign on Boxing Day
The campaign from the luxury travel deals provider Secret Escapes is a reminder that you don’t need to pay excessively for luxury
22 December 2022
With trade bouncing back post covid, Secret Escapes partnered up with Pablo to create a new campaign that highlights the incredible travel deals that Secret Escapes offers.
Louise Nolder, Chief Customer Officer, Secret Escapes said “We wanted to remind travellers that Secret Escapes makes it possible to get incredible deals on luxury trips. The team at Pablo helped us do this in a super fun and memorable way and the incredibly collaborative approach with Pablo and Drool meant we developed fantastic work in record time.”
The tongue-in-cheek campaign comprises three 20 second TVC spots directed by Freddie Powell via Drool. In each film, we see a couple enjoying their holiday in a beautifully indulgent setting; from a hotel spa, to a stunning hotel restaurant and pool side setting, however the glamorous bubble bursts and we see their regret when the realisation kicks in that they haven’t secured the biggest discount.
The campaign has been created in both English and German and launches in both markets from Christmas Day.
Dan Watts, Executive Creative Director at Pablo said “Like many people in the UK, I would literally do anything to go on holiday right now. I’d even sell my own Mother. Luckily I don’t have to, thanks to the glorious deals on offer through Secret Escapes. It’s been so much fun for Pablo to work with Secret Escapes to create some much needed January entertainment for a nation of sun lovers. Right, I’m off to buy some sun cream and a hat”.
