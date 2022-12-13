Taco Bell partners with YouTuber to create first UK TV ad and giving out free tacos

With millions of pounds being poured into blockbuster ads, Taco Bell UK is taking a different approach, throwing its hat into the ring with a low-fi animated ad created in partnership with The Or and viral YouTube creator of 1.12M subscribers, An0nymooose.

The brand’s debut advert has been launched to align with new research that has revealed over 11 million Brits with the feel crunch most between the 12th and 20th of December .

Airing only once in a cost savvy spot on ITV2 at 11.25pm on December 11th, and supported by a large social activation, the nation will be entitled to a free Crunchy Taco on Taco Tuesday, 13th December.

The 30’ animation unfolds with Santa Claus arriving at a Taco Bell car park as a YouTube food reviewer. Living out an animated nightmare, there will be strange happenings and a plot that veers away from the traditional cheer of Christmas ads. But most importantly, Santa’s back for another Taco review – the review we’ve all been waiting for…

Metz ti Bryan, Co-Founder & Production Partner at The Or says, “We’ve really thrown out the rule book on this one. Making a Christmas ad with an animator that no one has ever seen IRL isn’t something people expect to see at this time of year. But Taco Bell and it’s fans are spontaneous and don’t take themselves too seriously. It’s something we’ve aimed to echo throughout this creative. And the nation gets some free tacos out of it too, which feels like a win-win.”

As a person of few words, You Tuber and animator An0nymooose, said of the campaign, "Had a great time working with everyone and really enjoyed the creative freedom."

The new campaign rolls out as a 30’ film on one cost savvy TV spot (ITV2 at 11.25pm on December 11th) and across a limited run of online, digital and social media ad creatives.

The nation can claim their FREE Crunchy Taco with seasoned beef or black beans on 13th December at all 117 Taco Bell UK restaurants, while stocks last. Available instore and dine-in, no purchase necessary. Available on Uber Eats when you spend £10 or more on menu items (excluding the delivery fee). Find your nearest Taco Bell restaurant here.