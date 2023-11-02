"We're pushing each other for our global ambitions": How Pablo & Flora are gearing for growth

There's a widespread misconception that when it comes to 'good' client-agency partnerships, it's only about what the two have in common. But really it's all about where the differences lie.

It is precisely the need to constantly challenge one another that leads both the client and the agency to do better and build stronger relationships. And that is kind of how it all started for Pablo CEO Gareth Mercer and his new client Jorn Socquet, CMO Europe, at Upfield.

Upfield-owned Flora appointed Pablo to take on its global creative business following a competitive pitch in September. Pablo had previously worked with the brand on a project basis. The account win came after 'Skip the cow', Pablo’s UK work for the brand’s plant-based butter, launched in January. The campaign poked fun at the idea that regular dairy products involve plants working their way through the digestive system of a cow and so with Flora’s plant-based butter, people can simply 'Skip the cow.' An idea that initially met with fierce resistance internally from the business itself.

Taking creative risks

It's a story that Socquet tells with some relish. "When I first arrived at Upfield [in late 2022] the 'Skip The Cow' campaign was in development. On my very first day at Upfield, Pablo was presenting the campaign to me. But what I was hearing from the rest of my business was that Pablo's idea sucks. 'Why the hell are we doing this? It's too provocative and consumers are never going to get it.'

"But this wasn't my first rodeo. I've done a lot of creative ideas that my bosses or my colleagues didn't agree with in the past. And I remember looking at the idea again and thinking that this [the campaign] makes people uncomfortable, but it is backed by great consumer insights and has lots of conviction and is reframing the truth that will make people think."

He wasn't wrong. The campaign has already won golds at the APG Creative Strategy Awards. It's also a testament to Pablo's strategic idea for a plant-based brand that is finding itself in a market that has somewhat fallen from favour. With the likes of Oatly, Nestlé and Innocent Drinks recently pulling plant-based products from shelves, it appears the boom-time for some of these products may now be over. The Flora campaign, according to Socquet, has however encouraged people to stop and think about their dairy habits and has driven record levels of awareness and consideration for Flora, "with more households buying and loving the brand as a result". (The privately-owned Upfield - which also includes Stork, Becel and I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter, which has been renamed in the UK as I Can’t Believe It’s So Good - does not reveal sales figures).

Mercer explains further the insights and the motivations of the campaign. "We knew from research that people struggled with the concept of plant butter and thought that the product would lack taste.

"And we thought - hang on, the base ingredient in butter has always been plants. It seemed to us the weird thing wasn't that Flora was made from plants but that the dairy butter is made from plants that travel through several meters of a cow's intestine. We wanted to present this truth in the most simple and engaging way to reframe perceptions of butter."

The world of advertising however is an unforgiving place - businesses have to be ready to counterpunch when ads are criticised, brands are less patient for results, and client-agency relationships tend to be more perishable. So why was Socquet taking a gamble on Pablo? After all he had never worked with the agency before.

"It's so important to fall in love with an idea. And I did fall in love with Pablo's idea for Flora. Otherwise, it's the biggest waste of advertising money when every year you change your creative idea. And that same idea, if you can improve it over time, that consistency is what will pay dividends for a brand like Flora which has big ambitions," says Socquet.