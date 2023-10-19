Planners need to avoid getting shot into space on the Ark 3

Planning for usefulness

There’s a bit in Douglas Adam’s wonderful ‘Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy’ where, catastrophically, the virgin Earth is accidentally populated with the planet Golgafrincham’s most useless people. They were put on the spaceship ‘Ark 2’ and convinced to leave Golgafricham on the pretence of an imaginary apocalypse. Who were these useless people? Adams described them as middle managers, telephone sanitisers… and advertising executives.

When I think about the future of planning, I see a future where people actually value what we do. And in moving forwards, perhaps we’re moving backward too. Maybe my glasses are a little rose tinted. But as a kid, didn’t we all love advertising? I know I used to know every jingle on air. I used to be able to recite every topping on a Pizza Hut Super Supreme (that’s beef, pepperoni, sliced ham, olives, mushrooms and pineapple).

Nowadays? Only 25 per cent of people say they enjoy ads on TV.