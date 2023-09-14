Cow-culation: Flora promotes its plant-based butter in latest OOH execution

Flora has unveiled its latest OOH execution 'Butter Math'.

Created by Pablo London, the billboard continues to encourage the nation to ‘Skip the cow’ and try new 'Flora Plant', this time with special build OOH sites across the UK.

In a new execution, ‘Butter maths,’ giant cows do the math, breaking it down in simple terms and pointing out the weirdness of putting plants through a cow to make butter.

The tongue-in-cheek campaign originally launched in January with a 30 second spot, directed by James Rouse through Biscuit. At the time, Pablo executive creative director Dan Watts said: "There's been so much fun to be had with this campaign - as Flora Plant tastes and behaves so much like butter, it makes it a no-brainer to skip the cow part out."