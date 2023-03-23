VisitBritain and Pablo release 'The Great British Curiosi-Teas'

Fancy some Monster Hunting Tea? It’s made with calming Manuka in case you bump into Nessie herself. Or maybe you fancy browsing our music schedule with a cup of Festival Tea, which is filled with edible glitter. Perhaps, you want to sip some Surf Tea, made with sea salt, while you explore some of the coastal adventures on offer. Or enjoy a drop of our naturally neon blue Graffitea as you check out our street art. If you’re feeling amorous, check out our romantic retreats over a cup of spicy Lovers’ Tea. Or why not scroll through our stunning scenery with a cup of #NoFilter Tea? Made with charcoal for photo-worthy skin.

The tea collection was created in partnership with Cornish tea brand Tregothnan and is part of a multi-media multi-million-pound campaign inviting visitors to ‘See Things Differently’. Showcasing Britain as a dynamic, diverse and exciting destination, packed full of activities to come and enjoy with a warm British welcome at its heart.

The campaign uses a mix of on-and-offline channels from paid social content through to iconic OOH buys in Paris across the Paris Metro and Madrid. And the teas will be sent out to leading influencers and given out at special events. The teas and supporting media are being launched in Germany, France, Spain, UAE, KSA, Qatar and Kuwait.

Tim Snape, ECD of Pablo said: “The challenge of changing people's perception of Britain and attracting new visitors has been great fun from the outset. We wanted to create surprise by working with something you expect from Britain (tea) but then totally blowing your expectation out of the (perfectly brewed) water. Each of our previously unheard of tea blends gives you an insight into some lesser known but brilliantly British things that people can get up to when they visit, so potential visitors will see a new side of Britain with every cup.”

VisitBritain Global Marketing Director Robin Johnson said: “All eyes are on Britain this year and by telling the story of our dynamic destinations and diverse culture, along with a warm British welcome, we’re inspiring visitors to discover more, stay longer and explore throughout the year, supporting local businesses and economies across the country.”

Jonathon Jones OBE, MD Trading, Tregothnan, said: "It has been outrageously good fun creating these amazing blends from the first tea grown in England. We are delighted to share the most British tea in history with VisitBritain and GREAT, via the Pablo team. These historic teas will be reason enough to visit the waterside tea centre shop in Cornwall.