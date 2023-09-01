Deliveroo dishes out new global brand platform ‘It’s All On Your Doorstep’
The global brand campaign was created with Pablo London
01 September 2023
Deliveroo has unveiled a new global brand platform, ‘It’s All On Your Doorstep’, celebrating the brand’s role at the epicentre of local food scenes around the world, connecting customers with the food they love, whether it be from restaurants or grocers, right outside their front doors.
Created with Pablo London, the new global brand positioning was born out of a multi-market research process that dived into the role of Deliveroo in consumers’ lives, finding that while behaviours were becoming more and more locally motivated, food and grocery delivery services were perceived as increasingly homogenous. The opportunity was therefore to demonstrate Deliveroo’s understanding of global food neighbourhoods, in a way that feels local, but could be anywhere. To do this, Deliveroo and Pablo London adopted a rich mixed media approach to bring 'local neighbourhoods' to life in a way that everyone in the world can enjoy.
Pablo London turned to Stink Productions’ Watts to help cook up the creative. The directing duo were chosen for their mixed-media, high energy work, and multidisciplinary experience, with a background in miniatures and animation.
To create these food-centric worlds for TV and OOH executions, the Watts and Pablo teams embarked on an epic creative development process, producing mixed media environments featuring diverse and unique characters, each stylised around their love of food, in settings alive with flavour. Around each corner lies hidden gems waiting to be discovered, along with big brand favourites. These worlds came to life through 3D rendered pre-visualisations, before shooting miniature sets at Black Island Studios (London) and creating eccentric animations with Rudo Company (Buenos Aires).
Dan Watts, Executive Creative Director of Pablo, said: “Great food is what really makes the neighbourhood. So get your fork out and explore what’s outside your front door. You don’t even need to leave your sofa thanks to Deliveroo. Win win. It’s been great fun working with the entire Deliveroo team on this juicy new campaign and we look forward to seeing what we can cook up together next.”
Sophie Laghzaoui, Director of Marketing, Global Brand Strategy and Campaigns added: “Whichever neighbourhood you live in, one of the most exciting things about it is the local food scene. From London to Dubai, Paris to Hong Kong, what connects us all is a shared love of food. Deliveroo gives customers a portal to discover the best food experiences available on their doorstep - and that’s what inspired our new global brand platform.”
The through the line campaign rolls out across TV/VOD, OOH, radio, digital channels and PR, plus bespoke digital, social and PR executions across 10 Deliveroo markets, from today (1 September 2023).
