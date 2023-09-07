UK government’s Great campaign invites France to share the UK's audacious spirit

The campaign launch moment ‘The Audacious Run’ has seen ultramarathon runner Jake Barraclough celebrate the original British rule breaker, William Webb Ellis, who created rugby 200 years ago. Jake, will retrace the birth of rugby by running from Rugby – the British town that gives the sport its name – to the French capital. Jake has gone the extra mile, by running a marathon a day over the course of 10 days.

Starting from the playing fields of Rugby School in Warwickshire (England), Jake has picked up where William Webb Ellis left off and has run with a rugby ball all the way to Paris, even stopping by Downing Street for a quick wave at No.10.

Through this run, the Great Campaign wants to change the way French people see the UK: to a nation of audacious creators and inventors who dare to see things differently.

To extend the campaign, Great, Unlimited and Pablo, will offer unique interactive pop up experiences in Marseille, Lille and Bordeaux, titled the 'Store of UK Audacity'. Within the stores, an immersive walkthrough, brought to life by award-winning artists 3D Joe and Max, will invite visitors to see the UK differently by walking through anamorphic and distorted art experience. Each piece of art will highlight various elements of UK culture, from sport and music to film and tech innovation through the lens of two of the UK’s best up and coming artists. Visitors will also be able to add to the artwork, creating three special pieces which will be donated to the host cities at the end of the tour.

After being immersed in a story of UK culture through art, visitors will experience the virtual reality space - where they will be transported to a 3D world of real-life stories about the UK and the history of its different cities, and experience life flying on the back of a beetle onto a lilypad. Visitors will also discover the stop motion pioneers, Aardman Animation (creator of Wallace and Gromit and Shaun the Sheep), have the opportunity to win a trip to the UK, plus much more.