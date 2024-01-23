Pablo: how Gareth Mercer 'got lucky'

It was the ‘old-fashioned’ set-up of the first {admittedly obscure) agencies that Gareth Mercer, the founder of Pablo, worked at that he says drove him to set up one of the most interesting and successful advertising start-ups of recent years.

He describes his first experience of advertising as “not necessarily brilliant”. But while not necessarily fulfilling, it did spur him onto create in Pablo something approaching the brilliance that he feels eluded his early career: Pablo was crowned Campaign’s Independent Agency of the Year 2022 last March.

As most people know by now Pablo was named after the Latin ‘paulus’, which means 'humble'. As well as humility yielding successful results for Mercer and his team, his approach provides a lesson for other aspiring entrepreneurs.

While his start in the business might not have been necessarily brilliant or even headline worthy, the small nature of the agencies that he worked at meant that he was exposed to the gamut of skills required – from winning new business to planning to account management, and a bit of creative. But there was a downside: “I had no idea what I was doing. I was very young, and I just hated the culture, hated the atmosphere. So I just said, ’bugger it’. I'm going to start up on my own.”

The first iteration

Pablo’s initial iteration, founded at his parents’ kitchen table in his native Leicestershire (how humble is that?), was a design agency, and launched with a list of beer and sports brands. He describes his new business approach thus: “Essentially I'd drive up the motorway, sit with two designers, and come up with some ideas. And our first clients were Scottish & Newcastle. Leicester Tigers, Carlsberg very shortly afterwards, Adidas and Champion. So I managed to win all of those. And then I quickly started working with a friend of mine who was good at all the stuff I was crap at, which was a fairly long list, but he was very good at organisation and detail on project management. And that was it. We just started employing designers and building from there really.”

As for inspiration, he’d identified agencies that he admired - as well as knew what he didn't want Pablo to become. “The agency we would really looked up to at that time was Iris. Because they were working across multiple touch points, and were pushing themselves as integrated. And, you know, my dream agency at that point was 180 Amsterdam. And if you remember, they'd just done that wonderful kind of smack it, you know, covering people with ink and smacking them against canvas ["Tackle bags" for Adidas] and just kind of stuff that felt very, very different and a bit more creative.”

The importance of craft

While the archaic approach of his previous employers (where appointments were still required to enter the creative department) might have been a hindrance, the old-fashioned virtue of the importance of craft provided further inspiration. “I suppose that the intentional bits were starting up a business that could have enough volume that could was self-sufficient and profitable but was really creating very strong crafted work. That was the first step," he says. "The second step was then to make the work more active. So, kind of demonstrating what a brand was about: activating a brand rather than maybe a brand broadcasting.”

At that time Pablo was largely built around Mercer’s personal energy and charisma as well as some freelance talent – and it had been a successful run. However, it took the shock of losing out on the advertising pitch for Kopparberg to Rainey Kelly Campbell Roalfe/Y&R (now VML) for Mercer to seek new partners. Mark Sng, Pablo's CSO, ran the RKCR pitch at the time.

“It took me two years to convince Mark to join us as a bit of a kind of hotchpotch start-up team,” says Mercer. “And essentially, we started talking more and more about a different model for brand, which was what's a brand's belief? What's its purpose? And I suppose our observation was that brands were broadcasting and we'd come from a world where we were asked to demonstrate what a brand was about in a digital channel, an experience, a retail channel. And what we wanted to do was take brands, work out how they behave, what their culture was, what they did, how they made the lives of their customers better.

"Our job then was to demonstrate we could do that could create value with customers. So demonstrate the value of a brand to its customers - how does it make the life of your customers better - and then make that as famous as humanly possible.” It was this approach that Mercer describes as Pablo’s “big accelerator”.

Life as a solo founder

Whilst most start-ups tend to have a number of similarly minded founders (and in the old days they’d have had their name proudly above the door), Pablo was unusual in that it was built around Mercer who them assembled a team of people to help him achieve this vision.

“The weakness for me was, I didn't have that [co-founders]. And you find that on the hoof. And sometimes you were trying to shortcut that by bringing in people that maybe didn't completely share that vision, maybe they'd come from more traditional background, and maybe they didn't kind of feel the same way - the huge, the liberating benefit of that. So it's quite lonely. The liberating part of that was actually you were building a model around this active brand platform.”

Finding the right talent to join him was a big focus, he says. “I spent a day a week every week, which often would be a Sunday afternoon, looking at people. So as LinkedIn started to evolve and just generally before that, I would make it my business to know who was really good and who was doing things that were really interesting. And I started to build relationships with them at that point. And I put an inordinate amount of effort into that. I wrote a list every Christmas of everything I was shit at. And I spent a lot of time trying to find people that are really good at it, and learn from them and understand what they were doing.”

While Mercer and Pablo both had non-traditional focus, he says that there was always a determination to excel in TV advertising. “I was desperate to make some of the best film out there,” he says. “I just wanted to be able to create a bit more depth to it. And if you take DFS, ‘What's Your Thing’? I feel really excited when you walk into a store. And that's the first question you're asked. I love it that when we create an ad about what's your thing in the animal kingdom, that you can go online and buy sofas for cats and dogs. I like the substance that comes with it. And it's a hell of a lot of fun. It just makes brands a bit more interesting.”