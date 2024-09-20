Giffgaff Refocuses Positioning Around Value and Flexibility
The new creative platform, the first created by Pablo for the brand, sees the network's customers celebrate its service in elaborate ways
20 September 2024
With the introduction of its new creative platform ‘Up To Good’, Giffgaff aims to celebrate the feeling of joy that its customers experience due to the network’s value and flexibility.
Promoted through an above-the-line campaign created by Pablo, the brand has begun asking audiences ‘Are you on Giffgaff or something?’
The TV spot sees a woman so elated by her latest Giffgaff deal of 60 gigabytes of data for £10 a month, that she can’t help but celebrate with a tune on her saxophone, even though in reality all she has to hand is a traffic cone. This sight perplexes the workman watching her who asks 'are you on Giffgaff or something?'
Sophie Wheater, chief marketing officer of Giffgaff, comments: "'Are you on Giffgaff or something?’ shows audiences the joy people feel at being with a network that is constantly doing good for its customers through simple, flexible products and great value offers. It builds on our Up to Good positioning and will hopefully raise a smile when people watch the ad.”
Media planning and buying has been handled by MG OMD, running across TV, radio, OOH, digital and social platforms over the coming months.
Dan Watts, executive creative director at Pablo, adds: “Any brand that dares to do something different and pioneering in its category should be celebrated. Especially a brand that strives to do good by people as part of its DNA. To see a phone provider do all of those things is even more cause for joy. It’s been a wonderful time to be all giddy on Giffgaff since we began our partnership in June, and we can’t wait to be on more of it going forward.”
