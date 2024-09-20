Giffgaff ad

Giffgaff Refocuses Positioning Around Value and Flexibility

The new creative platform, the first created by Pablo for the brand, sees the network's customers celebrate its service in elaborate ways

By Creative Salon

20 September 2024

With the introduction of its new creative platform ‘Up To Good’, Giffgaff aims to celebrate the feeling of joy that its customers experience due to the network’s value and flexibility.

Promoted through an above-the-line campaign created by Pablo, the brand has begun asking audiences ‘Are you on Giffgaff or something?’

The TV spot sees a woman so elated by her latest Giffgaff deal of 60 gigabytes of data for £10 a month, that she can’t help but celebrate with a tune on her saxophone, even though in reality all she has to hand is a traffic cone. This sight perplexes the workman watching her who asks 'are you on Giffgaff or something?'

Sophie Wheater, chief marketing officer of Giffgaff, comments: "'Are you on Giffgaff or something?’ shows audiences the joy people feel at being with a network that is constantly doing good for its customers through simple, flexible products and great value offers. It builds on our Up to Good positioning and will hopefully raise a smile when people watch the ad.”

Media planning and buying has been handled by MG OMD, running across TV, radio, OOH, digital and social platforms over the coming months.  

Dan Watts, executive creative director at Pablo, adds: “Any brand that dares to do something different and pioneering in its category should be celebrated. Especially a brand that strives to do good by people as part of its DNA. To see a phone provider do all of those things is even more cause for joy. It’s been a wonderful time to be all giddy on Giffgaff since we began our partnership in June, and we can’t wait to be on more of it going forward.”

Credits

CLIENT: Giffgaff

Chief Marketing Officer - Sophie Wheater

Joint Head of Brand & Advertising - David Killick

Joint Head of Brand & Advertising - Alexa Ponking

Senior Brand & Advertising Manager - Nerissa Abrahams

Senior Brand & Advertising Manager - Felicity Constantine

Brand Manager - Issy Thomas

Go To Market and Media Lead - Lisa Boyles

CREATIVE AGENCY: PABLO

Founder & CEO - Gareth Mercer

Executive Creative Director - Dan Watts

Creative - Oli Beale, Craig Ainsley and Adam Reincke

Chief Strategy Officer - Mark Sng

Planning Director - Britt Iversen

Joint Managing Director - Harriet Knight

Managing Partner - Sam Morgan

Senior Account Director - Stephanie Bond

Account Director - Mike Roberts

Account Manager - Hamish Hay

Head of Production - Tom Moxham

Executive Producer - Karen Whitehouse

Junior Producer - Saskia Chambers

Senior Project Manager - Kieran Worboys

Senior Project Manager - Katie Houghton

Designer - Dan Huggett

Motion Designer - Rich Willmott

Designer - Catherine Smith

Designer - Catherine Williams

Artworker - Viren Patel

PRODUCTION COMPANY: DROOL

Director / Co-Founder: Freddie Powell @freddiepowell100

EP / Co-Founder: Genevieve Sheppard @geneshep

Producer: Jess Wylie @jess_wyli3

Director of Photography: Tom Townend @prarie_oysters_recovery

Production Designer: Miha Knific

Casting: Anna Kennedy @annakennedycasting

Director’s Assistant: Tiffany Whitney Chang @tiff.wc

PRODUCTION COMPANY: DIVISION

EP: Rok Luneznik

Line Producer: Viktor Mara

Production Manager: Vlaho Krile

Production Coordinator: Jan Milic

Location Manager: Alen Zmauc

1st AD: Nina Kovacic

2nd AD: Nina Butkovic

1st AC: Nika Drakulic

2nd AC: Goran Fabrio

B cam 2nd AC: Simon Gaberscik

VTR: Vanja Novak

DIT: Urban Vucer

Gaffer: Jernej Prebil

Best Boy: Uros Muc

Electricians: Tomo Grdjan, Marko Perne, Jani Podmiljsak

Key Grip: Damjan Straus

Best Boy Grip: Bostjan Pererlin

Grip: Jure Poje

Motocrane Op/Head Tech: Gerhard Daimel

Precision Driver: Dobrica Ugljesic

Sound Technician: Vincent Laurnece

Boom Op: Urban Fijavz

SFX: Joze Zalar

Art Director: Roza Peternelj

Art Director's Asst: Bor Urh

Set Dresser: Srecko Coragic, Urban Usenicnik

Prop Master: Johan Dagarin

Painter: Gal Gregorc

Stylist: Valter Kobal

Hair & Makeup: Ana Lazovski

Hair + Makeup Assist: Spela Busic

Stylist Asst: Kajetan Kobal, Monika Colja

Stunt Coordinator: Gaj Martel

Head Animal Wrangler: Joze Ilc

Bird Handler: Nejc Nastran

Veterinarian: Marjan Kastelic

PAs: Luka Belak, Matic Bodanec

Runner: Nejc Kozmos

BTS Photographer: Arin Rapus

POST PRODUCTION COMPANY: UNTOLD

CCO: Neil Davies

Executive Producer: Tom Igglesden

Producer: Ella Glazer

VFX Supervisor: Jake Nelson

Shoot Supervisor: Jim Radford

VFX Artist: Kelly Fischer

Colourist: Julien Alary

MUSIC PRODUCTION

Music Supervision: The Hogan

Music Supervision: Birdbrain

Saxophonist: Harrison Perkins

POST PRODUCTION COMPANY: QUARRY (Offline)

Editor: Ben Campbell @bencampbelledit

Assistant Editor: Lawrence Lakshmanan @lawrence_k_lakshmanan Senior Producer:         Dilia Knobel-Winterstein

AUDIO POST PRODUCTION COMPANY: FACTORY

Sound Design and Mix - Mark Hills

Audio Producer - Olivia Endersby

Share

LinkedIn iconx

Now read

Your Privacy

We use cookies to give you the best online experience. Please let us know if you agree to all of these cookies.