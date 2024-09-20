Giffgaff Refocuses Positioning Around Value and Flexibility

With the introduction of its new creative platform ‘Up To Good’, Giffgaff aims to celebrate the feeling of joy that its customers experience due to the network’s value and flexibility.

Promoted through an above-the-line campaign created by Pablo, the brand has begun asking audiences ‘Are you on Giffgaff or something?’

The TV spot sees a woman so elated by her latest Giffgaff deal of 60 gigabytes of data for £10 a month, that she can’t help but celebrate with a tune on her saxophone, even though in reality all she has to hand is a traffic cone. This sight perplexes the workman watching her who asks 'are you on Giffgaff or something?'