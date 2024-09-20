I want to have what the Giffgaff woman's on

But suffice to say we're all likely familiar with sights of seemingly deranged people blowing into traffic cones or talking to pigeons - and now we know why: it's all thanks to them being on Giffgaff's flexible data options, rather than anything more nefarious.

As Dan Watts, ECD at Pablo, says: "Any brand that dares to do something different and pioneering in its category should be celebrated." So we celebrate and salute you.

I'm not currently on Giffgaff ("or something"). But never has an ad for a mobile phone network - or indeed much else - make me more likely to change provider. And I want to have whatever Oli Beale, Craig Ainsley and Adam Reincke - the creatives behind this masterpiece of comedy - are on.