I want to have what the Giffgaff woman's on
Pablo's debut Giffgaff campaign is as funny as you can get
20 September 2024
Like me, you're probably pretty bored of reading how humour has made a return to advertising given that Cannes has introduced it as a Lions category blah blah, while also not seeing much tangible evidence of it being true. And then Pablo and Giffgaff come along with mega-LOLZ.
You don't need me to explain to you why it's funny - that's the inexplicable joy of humour, after all. But you can watch the 30-second edit below (if you can search out the 50-second version it's even better):
But suffice to say we're all likely familiar with sights of seemingly deranged people blowing into traffic cones or talking to pigeons - and now we know why: it's all thanks to them being on Giffgaff's flexible data options, rather than anything more nefarious.
As Dan Watts, ECD at Pablo, says: "Any brand that dares to do something different and pioneering in its category should be celebrated." So we celebrate and salute you.
I'm not currently on Giffgaff ("or something"). But never has an ad for a mobile phone network - or indeed much else - make me more likely to change provider. And I want to have whatever Oli Beale, Craig Ainsley and Adam Reincke - the creatives behind this masterpiece of comedy - are on.