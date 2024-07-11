Cannes Lions 2024 Takeaways: Music, Sport and Humour Take Centre Stage

Having had time to reflect on Cannes Lions we can all (hopefully) agree that the Festival of Creativity once again served as a vivid showcase of imagination and innovation in advertising.

The event unveiled a spectrum of themes gleaned from the multitude of award winners and panels, ranging from the prominent - artificial intelligence, purpose, and humour - to the more nuanced intersections of music and the tech industry’s influence on creativity.

With the dust fully settled along La Croisette, creative consultancy frog and purpose-driven agency 23red convened at their ‘Cannes Festival Unwrapped London Chapter’ event to distil the pivotal insights and discussions from Cannes.

Drawing from the perspectives of panellists - Bhavesh Unadkat, VP brand, content and marketing at frog UK; Tristan Cavanagh, creative director at 23red; Sharon Jiggins, managing partner at 23red; and Kate Dale, director of marketing at Sport England - here are six takeaways from this year’s festival in France.