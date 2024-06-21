Ogilvy, WPP, Coca-Cola and Edelman London win Special Awards: Cannes Lions 2024

To bring and end to this year's Cannes Lions Creativity of Festival, the Special Awards winners have been announced.

Numerous winners including Holding Companies, Agency Networks, Independent Agencies and major brands were awards based on their showing for this year's awards.

the four-stage award process includes PwC as Process Integrity Partner to validate the choices.

Creative Company of the Year returned to WPP after Omnicom picked up the prize last year, while Ogilvy took Network of the Year. Edelman was second in the Independent Network of the Year and Edelman London was named as this year's Independent Agency of the Year - Good.

Coca-Cola was Creative Brand of the Year too.

Mark Read, CEO of WPP, said: “I am absolutely thrilled for our clients, people and agencies whose brilliant work these awards recognise. To win Creative Company of the Year for WPP and Network of the Year for Ogilvy, with The Coca-Cola Company being named Creative Brand of the Year for the first time in its history, is a remarkable achievement. Thank you to everyone who has made this such a successful Cannes Lions for WPP and our fantastic clients.”

Meanwhile, Devika Bulchandani, Ogilvy’s global CEO, added: “It was inspiring to see so many agencies with unbelievable work this week. Our industry moves forward when we all come together to celebrate and champion the undeniable impact that creativity can have on our clients’ businesses and the communities we live in. I’m extremely proud of Ogilvy’s performance, but I am also incredibly gratified that collectively as an industry we proved that creativity always wins.”

See the full list of the Special Award Winners below:



Creative Company of the Year



1. WPP

2. Omnicom

3. Interpublic Group



Network of the Year



1. Ogilvy

2. Publicis Worldwide

3. DDB Worldwide



Independent Network of the Year



1. Rethink

2. Edelman

3. Serviceplan Agenturgruppe



Agency of the Year



1. Publicis Conseil, Paris, France

2. Rethink, Toronto, Canada

3. Ogilvy, New York, United States



Independent Agency of the Year



1. Rethink, Toronto, Canada

2. Edelman, London, United Kingdom

3. Klick Health, Toronto, Canada



Palme d'Or



1. Smuggler, United States

2. Revolver, Australia

3. Uncharted Limbo Collective, United Kingdom

4. O Positive, United States

5. Iconoclast, France



Creative Brand of the Year



1. Coca-Cola

2. Heineken

3. Apple





Agency of the Year by Track



Agency of the Year - Classic

Lola Mullenlowe, Madrid, Spain



Agency of the Year - Craft

FCB, New York, United States



Agency of the Year - Engagement

Rethink, Toronto, Canada



Agency of the Year - Entertainment

Marcel, Paris, France



Agency of the Year - Experience

Publicis Conseil, Paris, France



Agency of the Year - Good

Ogilvy, Singapore



Agency of the Year - Strategy

Rethink, Toronto, Canada





Independent Agency of the Year by Track



Independent Agency of the Year - Classic

Rethink, Toronto, Canada



Independent Agency of the Year - Craft

4Creative, London, United Kingdom



Independent Agency of the Year - Engagement

Rethink, Toronto, Canada



Independent Agency of the Year - Entertainment

Modern Arts, Los Angeles, United States



Independent Agency of the Year - Experience

Rethink, Toronto, Canada



Independent Agency of the Year - Good

Edelman, London, United Kingdom



Independent Agency of the Year - Strategy

Rethink, Toronto, Canada



