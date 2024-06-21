cannes lions 2024
Ogilvy, WPP, Coca-Cola and Edelman London win Special Awards: Cannes Lions 2024
Wrapping up 2024, big winners of the Special Awards including WPP, Ogilvy, Publicis Conseil, FCB, Edelman London and Coca-Cola
21 June 2024
To bring and end to this year's Cannes Lions Creativity of Festival, the Special Awards winners have been announced.
Numerous winners including Holding Companies, Agency Networks, Independent Agencies and major brands were awards based on their showing for this year's awards.
the four-stage award process includes PwC as Process Integrity Partner to validate the choices.
Creative Company of the Year returned to WPP after Omnicom picked up the prize last year, while Ogilvy took Network of the Year. Edelman was second in the Independent Network of the Year and Edelman London was named as this year's Independent Agency of the Year - Good.
Coca-Cola was Creative Brand of the Year too.
Mark Read, CEO of WPP, said: “I am absolutely thrilled for our clients, people and agencies whose brilliant work these awards recognise. To win Creative Company of the Year for WPP and Network of the Year for Ogilvy, with The Coca-Cola Company being named Creative Brand of the Year for the first time in its history, is a remarkable achievement. Thank you to everyone who has made this such a successful Cannes Lions for WPP and our fantastic clients.”
Meanwhile, Devika Bulchandani, Ogilvy’s global CEO, added: “It was inspiring to see so many agencies with unbelievable work this week. Our industry moves forward when we all come together to celebrate and champion the undeniable impact that creativity can have on our clients’ businesses and the communities we live in. I’m extremely proud of Ogilvy’s performance, but I am also incredibly gratified that collectively as an industry we proved that creativity always wins.”
See the full list of the Special Award Winners below:
Creative Company of the Year
1. WPP
2. Omnicom
3. Interpublic Group
Network of the Year
1. Ogilvy
2. Publicis Worldwide
3. DDB Worldwide
Independent Network of the Year
1. Rethink
2. Edelman
3. Serviceplan Agenturgruppe
Agency of the Year
1. Publicis Conseil, Paris, France
2. Rethink, Toronto, Canada
3. Ogilvy, New York, United States
Independent Agency of the Year
1. Rethink, Toronto, Canada
2. Edelman, London, United Kingdom
3. Klick Health, Toronto, Canada
Palme d'Or
1. Smuggler, United States
2. Revolver, Australia
3. Uncharted Limbo Collective, United Kingdom
4. O Positive, United States
5. Iconoclast, France
Creative Brand of the Year
1. Coca-Cola
2. Heineken
3. Apple
Agency of the Year by Track
Agency of the Year - Classic
Lola Mullenlowe, Madrid, Spain
Agency of the Year - Craft
FCB, New York, United States
Agency of the Year - Engagement
Rethink, Toronto, Canada
Agency of the Year - Entertainment
Marcel, Paris, France
Agency of the Year - Experience
Publicis Conseil, Paris, France
Agency of the Year - Good
Ogilvy, Singapore
Agency of the Year - Strategy
Rethink, Toronto, Canada
Independent Agency of the Year by Track
Independent Agency of the Year - Classic
Rethink, Toronto, Canada
Independent Agency of the Year - Craft
4Creative, London, United Kingdom
Independent Agency of the Year - Engagement
Rethink, Toronto, Canada
Independent Agency of the Year - Entertainment
Modern Arts, Los Angeles, United States
Independent Agency of the Year - Experience
Rethink, Toronto, Canada
Independent Agency of the Year - Good
Edelman, London, United Kingdom
Independent Agency of the Year - Strategy
Rethink, Toronto, Canada
