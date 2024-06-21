Cannes Lions Trophy

cannes lions 2024

Ogilvy, WPP, Coca-Cola and Edelman London win Special Awards: Cannes Lions 2024

Wrapping up 2024, big winners of the Special Awards including WPP, Ogilvy, Publicis Conseil, FCB, Edelman London and Coca-Cola

By Creative Salon

21 June 2024

To bring and end to this year's Cannes Lions Creativity of Festival, the Special Awards winners have been announced.

Numerous winners including Holding Companies, Agency Networks, Independent Agencies and major brands were awards based on their showing for this year's awards.

the four-stage award process includes PwC as Process Integrity Partner to validate the choices.

Creative Company of the Year returned to WPP after Omnicom picked up the prize last year, while Ogilvy took Network of the Year. Edelman was second in the Independent Network of the Year and Edelman London was named as this year's Independent Agency of the Year - Good.

Coca-Cola was Creative Brand of the Year too.

Mark Read, CEO of WPP, said: “I am absolutely thrilled for our clients, people and agencies whose brilliant work these awards recognise. To win Creative Company of the Year for WPP and Network of the Year for Ogilvy, with The Coca-Cola Company being named Creative Brand of the Year for the first time in its history, is a remarkable achievement. Thank you to everyone who has made this such a successful Cannes Lions for WPP and our fantastic clients.”

 Meanwhile, Devika Bulchandani, Ogilvy’s global CEO, added: “It was inspiring to see so many agencies with unbelievable work this week. Our industry moves forward when we all come together to celebrate and champion the undeniable impact that creativity can have on our clients’ businesses and the communities we live in. I’m extremely proud of Ogilvy’s performance, but I am also incredibly gratified that collectively as an industry we proved that creativity always wins.”

See the full list of the Special Award Winners below:

Creative Company of the Year

1. WPP
2. Omnicom
3. Interpublic Group

Network of the Year

1. Ogilvy
2. Publicis Worldwide
3. DDB Worldwide

Independent Network of the Year

1. Rethink
2. Edelman
3. Serviceplan Agenturgruppe

Agency of the Year

1. Publicis Conseil, Paris, France
2. Rethink, Toronto, Canada
3. Ogilvy, New York, United States

Independent Agency of the Year

1. Rethink, Toronto, Canada
2. Edelman, London, United Kingdom
3. Klick Health, Toronto, Canada

Palme d'Or

1. Smuggler, United States
2. Revolver, Australia
3. Uncharted Limbo Collective, United Kingdom
4. O Positive, United States
5. Iconoclast, France

Creative Brand of the Year

1. Coca-Cola
2. Heineken
3. Apple


Agency of the Year by Track

Agency of the Year - Classic
Lola Mullenlowe, Madrid, Spain

Agency of the Year - Craft
FCB, New York, United States

Agency of the Year - Engagement
Rethink, Toronto, Canada

Agency of the Year - Entertainment
Marcel, Paris, France

Agency of the Year - Experience
Publicis Conseil, Paris, France

Agency of the Year - Good
Ogilvy, Singapore

Agency of the Year - Strategy
Rethink, Toronto, Canada


Independent Agency of the Year by Track

Independent Agency of the Year - Classic
Rethink, Toronto, Canada

Independent Agency of the Year - Craft
4Creative, London, United Kingdom

Independent Agency of the Year - Engagement
Rethink, Toronto, Canada

Independent Agency of the Year - Entertainment
Modern Arts, Los Angeles, United States

Independent Agency of the Year - Experience
Rethink, Toronto, Canada

Independent Agency of the Year - Good
Edelman, London, United Kingdom

Independent Agency of the Year - Strategy
Rethink, Toronto, Canada

Follow Creative Salon's Cannes Lions 2024 coverage through our dedicated content section.

