cannes lions 2024
The Dan Wieden Titanium Lions: Cannes 2024 Decoded
Titanium Grand Prix goes to Wieden+Kennedy Portland, while UK's McCann London and Edelman also pick up awards
21 June 2024
The Dan Wieden Titanium Grand Prix has been awarded to the agency he founded - Wieden+Kennedy Portland - for its 'DoorDash All The Ads' campaign, while both Edelman and McCann London also scooped Titanium Lions.
The DoorDrop campaign oiffered the chance to win every item advertised during the Super Bowl if viewers could decipher an insanely long promo code and enter it on our website before time ran out.
Edelman won for its 'Move to -15' initiative, which was designed to unite stakeholders at every stage of the cold chain to change the standard temperature of global frozen food, accelerating decarbonization and building resilience for the world’s future food needs, without compromising food safety or quality.
McCann London won yet another Lion for 'The Everyday Tactician' for Xbox, which enlisted a lower league football club - Bromley FC - for the launch of Football Manager 24. They decided to help Bromley FC recruit its next tactician from an untapped talent pool: gamers.
The announcement made headlines everywhere and people from around the world applied. Nathan Owolabi, a dedicated Football Manager player, got the job. He used the data skills he honed while playing the game to help the club in the real world: developing formations, finding new strategies and uncovering the opposition’s weaknesses.
The story of this unusual approach to football was told in a documentary series on TNT Sports, the U.K.’s biggest sports broadcaster.
The campaign has already won two Grands Prix, one Gold and four Silver Lions at this year's festival.
There were a total of four Titanium Lions awarded - the other being given to David Madrid for 'Meet Marina Prieto' for JCDecaux.
What the Judges Said:
Titanium Lions Jury President, Debbi Vandeven, global chief creative officer at VML, Global: “When work makes the most of a moment in time, it truly reflects groundbreaking creativity. We wanted to award this idea that hijacked a key cultural moment to make the world look at this company in a fresh and broader way. The idea is simple on the surface, yet daring in execution. At its core, it’s a spectacular product demonstration at a scale we’ve never seen before.”