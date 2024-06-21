The Dan Wieden Titanium Lions: Cannes 2024 Decoded

McCann London won yet another Lion for 'The Everyday Tactician' for Xbox, which enlisted a lower league football club - Bromley FC - for the launch of Football Manager 24. They decided to help Bromley FC recruit its next tactician from an untapped talent pool: gamers.

The announcement made headlines everywhere and people from around the world applied. Nathan Owolabi, a dedicated Football Manager player, got the job. He used the data skills he honed while playing the game to help the club in the real world: developing formations, finding new strategies and uncovering the opposition’s weaknesses.

The story of this unusual approach to football was told in a documentary series on TNT Sports, the U.K.’s biggest sports broadcaster.