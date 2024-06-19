Entertainment Lions for Gaming: Cannes 2024 Decoded

Edelman UK also won a Silver Lion for its 'Code My Crown'' campaign for Unilever Dove. The Unilever brand and the Open Source Afro Hair Library's work launched the world's first free guide for coding textured hair and protective styles in video games, created by Black artists and Edelman UK. This initiative addressed the poor representation of Black hairstyles in gaming by offering step-by-step instructions and cultural insights to help developers create more diverse and accurate depictions, thereby promoting inclusivity and representation in the virtual world.

The campaign has generated over 1.8 billion positive or neutral impressions. Edelman's research found that 95 per cent of Black gamers believe the initiative will positively impact the gaming community, and 81 per cent feel more connected to Dove as a result.

“We recognise we're not going to fix the whole problem, but I think if we think about specifically beauty and representation and what we can have a role in upfront… part of it is just making sure that we can identify where we as a brand can have a role,” Lauren Baker, senior brand manager of engagement and social impact for Dove told Creative Salon earlier this month.