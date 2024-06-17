cannes lions 2024
Audio & Radio Lions: Cannes 2024 Decoded
Golin London wins Grand Prix, with Silvers handed to VML London and adam&eveDDB
17 June 2024
Golin London struck a positive note for UK agencies in one of the first categories to declare, having been awarded the Grand Prix, a Gold Lion and a Silver for its 'The Misheard Version' campaign for Specsavers.
There was further British success in the Audio & Radio category with both VML London and adam&eveDDB also securing Silver Lions.
VML London won for its 'Sound Scales' campaign for Baileys, which was created in association with VML New York. Adam&eveDDB won for 'Sorry for Slurping' for Unilever's Pot Noodle.
There were a total of 23 Lions awarded in this category with four Golds, six Silvers and 12 Bronzes handed out, on top of the Grand Prix.
Follow Creative Salon's Cannes Lions 2024 coverage through our dedicated content section.