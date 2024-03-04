pot noodle, adam&eveDDB, slurp

Pot Noodle removes 'offensive' slurping sound in apology ad

Pot Noodle and adam&eve/DDB have issued a response to those disgusted by the slurping sound used in the campaign's previous TV spot

By creative salon

04 March 2024

In an effort to widen the appeal and enjoyment of the much talked about 'Slurp' campaign, the team at Pot Noodle and adam&eve/DDB have used insight and data to respond to those people that were disgusted by the slurping sound used in the latest TVC. Using a hyper-targeted campaign to adjust the SFX, those who may have been adverse to the sounds of slurping will be served an alternative version which is designed to satisfy based on their preferences.

Built on an insight of how people enjoy Pot Noodle, and how eating the savoury snack is not always the most dignified experience, the original spot saw a woman enjoying a Pot Noodle in the office, slurping loudly and proudly for everyone to hear. Following the launch, some viewers have taken to X to express their disgust for the new ad - Pot Noodle has quickly pivoted with an alternative version for them, replacing the slurping, with more bearable sound effects.

In this new apology campaign that will run across TV, online, social, radio, and press, Pot Noodle and adam&eve/DDB have used data to ensure they can make good with those most offended by the unsavoury slurping.

In the first instance, they used data to identify which people were most sensitive to the slurp, skipping just when the slurping noise started. Once this group was established, they delved further into the data, seeking out which sounds those people find personally satisfying. By exploring the type of content these Sluropophobes consumed online – from saxophone tutorials to F1 highlights – they were able to determine what their niche interests were and thus, what sounds they’d respond positively to. The team then tailored more than 50 different versions of the advert, to target those most adverse to the slurp.

To kick-off the apology campaign, in spot that will premier during the Brit Awards on the 2 of March, the slurping sound from the original TV ad has been altered, now with a more tolerable ‘nom nom’ sound effect, and explanatory text saying: “Some people had adverse reactions to the slurping sounds in this ad. So it no longer contains any.”

Following this, a formal apology will be published in press, with a QR code guiding Brits to this new suite of more satisfactory sounding ads. The targeted data-driven work will subsequently run across TV, online, and social.

Lena Portchmouth, marketing manager Pot Noodle, said: “Our original ‘Slurp’ campaign received a lot of noise across X. We always knew that the ad would be noticeable and potentially divisive. We celebrate and love the slurp (let’s be honest, I’m pretty sure we all do it, even if behind closed doors!) however, we appreciate that for some if may be considered a bit “gross”, so to apologise to those who we offended we wanted to offer an olive branch in a Pot Noodle way by removing the offensive sounds. The next time people see and hear the ad in question, we hope they find the sounds more satisfying.”

Mark Shanley, creative director at Adam&Eve/DDB, commented: ​​“We were just trying to celebrate the immense satisfaction people feel whilst eating a Pot Noodle. We didn’t want to upset anyone. So, we’re apologising. Hopefully in quite a satisfying way.

Credits

Client: Unilever

Brand: Pot Noodle

Project/Campaign name: Nothing Satisfies Like Pot Noodle

Client: Vice president, foods and refreshment - Andre Burger

Marketing Director - Georgina Bradford

Marketing Manager - Lena Portchmouth

Brand Manager - Angus Giddins

Agency: adam&amp;eveDDB

Chief Executive Officer: Miranda Hipwell

Chief Creative Officer: Richard Brim

Executive Creative Directors: Ant Nelson and Mike Sutherland

Creative Director: Mark Shanley

Joint Head of Production: Nikki Cramphorn

Producer: France Nguyen

Managing Partner: Tom White

Account Director: Carrie Pollock, Max Sullivan

Chief Strategy Officer: Martin Beverley

Head of Planning: Will Grundy

Senior Planner: Liora Ingram

Junior Planner: Lucy Wilson

Project Director: Rasha Noronha

Business Affairs: Jamie Hirst, Martin Eels

Legal: Tom Campbell

Design production: King Henry

Studio Manager: Rob Wallis

Head of Design: Paul Knowles

Deputy Studio Manager, artworking: Dave Callow

Photography studio: cain&amp;abelDDB

Photographer and videographer D(OOH)/OOH: Honor Northbridge

Producer: Tara Thompson

Post-producer: Kim Moessl

Motion Designer: Hashir Khan

D(OOH)/OOH Typography: Nebenzu

PR agency: W Communications

Associate Director: Jess O’Donohoe

Account Director: Paige Hartley

Account Manager: Ella Bull

Media Agency: Mindshare

Business Directors: Tess Domenet, Kate Pidgen

Account Managers: Felix Cooney, Ismaila Bojang

Account Executive: Megan Wieland

Production company: Anonymous content

Post -production company: Coffee &amp; TV

Post-producer: Dylan Bollister, Joss Brindle

Colorist: Lewis Crossfield

Offline edit house: Tenthree

Offline producer: Clel Allen

Editor: David Whittaker

Sound house: Wave Studios

Audio engineer: Parv Thind

Audio Producer: Ornela Peka

Share

LinkedIn iconx

Now read

Your Privacy

We use cookies to give you the best online experience. Please let us know if you agree to all of these cookies.