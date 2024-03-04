Pot Noodle removes 'offensive' slurping sound in apology ad

In this new apology campaign that will run across TV, online, social, radio, and press, Pot Noodle and adam&eve/DDB have used data to ensure they can make good with those most offended by the unsavoury slurping.

In the first instance, they used data to identify which people were most sensitive to the slurp, skipping just when the slurping noise started. Once this group was established, they delved further into the data, seeking out which sounds those people find personally satisfying. By exploring the type of content these Sluropophobes consumed online – from saxophone tutorials to F1 highlights – they were able to determine what their niche interests were and thus, what sounds they’d respond positively to. The team then tailored more than 50 different versions of the advert, to target those most adverse to the slurp.