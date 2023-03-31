adam&eveDDB addresses Britain’s pothole epidemic for Pot Noodle spot
The campaign will target sites notorious for potholes
31 March 2023
Pot Noodle showcases Pot Noodle as the ultimate hole-filling meal with a new campaign “Nothing Fills a Hole Like Pot Noodle”. The images show all manner of holes, including a pool table pocket, a bird house and a washing machine drum lovingly filled with the delicious noodles to demonstrate its hunger satisfying abilities.
Created by adam&eveDDB, the campaign also ventures into the debate around the pot-holed state of roads in Britain, where one road in every nine miles is in urgent need of repair.
The campaign, spanning digital outdoor ads, print, social media and PR, will also specifically target sites and media publications in locations notorious for potholes in Surrey, Essex and Northamptonshire.
The ads will also feature on a digital ad van which will drive down two of the potholiest roads in Surrey. Two of the targeted areas, Harlow in Essex and Brackley in Northamptonshire, are home to singer and pothole campaigner Rod Stewart and Mr Pothole respectively.
The campaign is shot by Emmy-nominated filmmaker, photographer and artist Frederick Paxton, of Academy Films.
As part of the campaign, social media activity includes a selection of filled-hole images that will appear on Pot Noodle’s Instagram feed. A bespoke GIF sticker pack will also launch on Instagram Stories, enabling fans to add Pot Noodle to their own content and fill a hole, digitally - with the hashtag #NothingFillsAHoleLikePotNoodle.
The campaign is also supported by a PR partnership, created by W communications, with Mr. Pothole, an advocate for pothole awareness, who, as part of the launch, will be talking to the press and media to help raise awareness around the country’s pothole problem.
Richard McGrann, Creative at adam&eveDDB, said: “In today’s purpose-driven advertising, there can be no higher calling than plugging a hole on the B372 with a steaming hot portion of Bombay Bad Boy”
Andy Clough, Creative at adam&eveDDB added: “Once you’ve stuffed a postbox with Chicken & Mushroom Pot Noodle, you begin to see a world full of opportunities.”
The media will be handled by Mindshare.
