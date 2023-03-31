Pot Noodle adam&eveDDB

adam&eveDDB addresses Britain’s pothole epidemic for Pot Noodle spot

The campaign will target sites notorious for potholes

By Creative Salon

31 March 2023

Pot Noodle showcases Pot Noodle as the ultimate hole-filling meal with a new campaign “Nothing Fills a Hole Like Pot Noodle”. The images show all manner of holes, including a pool table pocket, a bird house and a washing machine drum lovingly filled with the delicious noodles to demonstrate its hunger satisfying abilities.

Created by adam&eveDDB, the campaign also ventures into the debate around the pot-holed state of roads in Britain, where one road in every nine miles is in urgent need of repair.

The campaign, spanning digital outdoor ads, print, social media and PR, will also specifically target sites and media publications in locations notorious for potholes in Surrey, Essex and Northamptonshire.

The ads will also feature on a digital ad van which will drive down two of the potholiest roads in Surrey. Two of the targeted areas, Harlow in Essex and Brackley in Northamptonshire, are home to singer and pothole campaigner Rod Stewart and Mr Pothole respectively.

The campaign is shot by Emmy-nominated filmmaker, photographer and artist Frederick Paxton, of Academy Films.

As part of the campaign, social media activity includes a selection of filled-hole images that will appear on Pot Noodle’s Instagram feed. A bespoke GIF sticker pack will also launch on Instagram Stories, enabling fans to add Pot Noodle to their own content and fill a hole, digitally - with the hashtag #NothingFillsAHoleLikePotNoodle.

The campaign is also supported by a PR partnership, created by W communications, with Mr. Pothole, an advocate for pothole awareness, who, as part of the launch, will be talking to the press and media to help raise awareness around the country’s pothole problem.

Richard McGrann, Creative at adam&eveDDB, said: “In today’s purpose-driven advertising, there can be no higher calling than plugging a hole on the B372 with a steaming hot portion of Bombay Bad Boy”

Andy Clough, Creative at adam&eveDDB added: “Once you’ve stuffed a postbox with Chicken & Mushroom Pot Noodle, you begin to see a world full of opportunities.”

The media will be handled by Mindshare.

CREDITS

Client: Unilever

Brand: Pot Noodle

Project/Campaign name: Nothing Fills a Hole Like Pot Noodle

UNILEVER

Client, General Manager Foods (Nutrition): Andre Burger

Client, Marketing Director: Georgina Bradford

Client, Marketing Manager: Shannon Lennon-Smith

ADAM&EVEDDB

Chief Creative Officer: Richard Brim

Creative Director: Mark Shanley

Copywriter: Richard McGrann

Art Director: Andy Clough

Social Creative: Judith Tulkens

Joint Head of Integrated Production: Sally Pritchett

Agency Producer: Sophie Fletcher, Amy Simmons

Senior Planner: Liora Ingram

Junior Planner: Lucy Wilson

CEO: Tammy Einav

Managing Partner: Tom White

Account Directors: Max Sullivan & Hugo Evans

Project Director: Rasha Noronha

Head of Design: Paul Knowles (KH)

Head of CGI (Retouch) : Charlie Townsend (KH)

Senior Creative Artworker/Studio Manager: Dave Callow (KH)

Creative Artworker: Sam Harris (KH)

Head of Digital Production: James Brown (c&a)

Senior Interactive Designer: Adrian Baker (c&a)

Motion Producer: Rebecca Hunnybun (c&a)

Graphic/Print Producer: Tony Hutton (c&a)

Junior Motion Creator: Honor Northridge (c&a)

Design Director: Adrian Barker (c&a)

Content Director: Dan Boulton (c&a)

Assistant Producer: Jake Parker (c&a)

MINDSHARE UK

Media agency: Mindshare UK

Business Director: Tess Domenet

Account Manager: Nathan Hope

Account Executive: Megan Wieland

KINETIC

Senior Account Director: Rikul Sudra

W COMMUNICATIONS

PR agency: W Communications

Campaign Director: Grace Jackson

Associate Creative Director: John Wilkinson

Associate Director: Jess O’Donoghue

Account Director: Paige Hartley

Senior Account Executive: Ella Bull

ACADEMY FILMS

Production company: Academy Films

Photographer: Frederick Paxton

EP /Head of Photography: Charlotte Long

Producer: Aidan Brooks

1st Assistant/Digi Op: Simon Wellignton

Production Manager: Daragh McCann

Production Assistant: Dara Phillips

Runner: Luca Visockaite

Runner: Tai Carter

FACTORY

Audio Producer: Ethan Day

Audio Creative Director: Dan Beckwith

1920VFX

Colourist: Kai Van Beers

2D: Chrys Aldred

Senior Producer: Charlotte Griffin

SIREN

Composer: Jon Clarke

Producer: Sian Rogers

Production Assistant: Chris Christoforou

