Aviva and adam&eveDDB launch new brand vehicle to 'make it click'

Aviva has launched a new integrated campaign to show the nation it can help finances click into place

By Creative Salon

04 January 2023

Aviva has launched a new integrated campaign to show the nation it is the brand that can help finances click into place. The campaign, developed with adam&eveDDB, is inspired by the fact that finances can be difficult to understand, which can make them a source of confusion and anxiety, particularly in the current climate.

The fully integrated campaign utilises the highly distinctive visual world of puzzles to dramatise how good it feels when we reach resolutions and are sure in our choices.

The 40” and 30” spots, directed by the talented Misha Rozema and supported with CGI build by the award-winning studio Untold, visually represent the complexities of finance and the ways in which they can feel opaque, difficult, and complex. These visuals demonstrate how, with assistance and guidance from Aviva, the complicated world of financial services can be made simple and concise, and financial complexities can click into place.

The TV advert takes elements from various Aviva products - including motor insurance, health insurance and pensions - and, using CGI, turns them into popular puzzle formats.

The Aviva team at Publicis Media has led the media strategy, planning, and buying. The second phase of the campaign will launch in the new year with OOH, Social & Print to drive deeper engagement with 'Making it Click' in relevant contexts.

Phoebe Barter, brand director, Aviva, said: “We understand that financial matters can be puzzling, particularly in the current climate, which is why puzzles are such a brilliant concept to bring this campaign to life. It’s natural to feel concerned or overwhelmed by things we find complex and confusing.

“At Aviva we want to help people get to grips with financial matters - whether people want to make sense of their pension pots or understand how much cover they need for their home or their family. We know that when things are resolved and clear, it’s a huge weight off our minds, so it’s our goal to help our customers “make it click.”

Richard McGrann, creative director, adam&eveDDB, added: “In today’s financial climate, people’s relationship with their money has never been more complicated. This campaign is a visually arresting dramatisation of people’s relationship with their finances and the simple ways Aviva can help manage them.”

The campaign will run through all touchpoints of Aviva, including insurance, retirement and wealth, allowing its One Aviva strategy to be tied together by this unique and distinctive creative device.

Guy Edwards, Aviva team at Publicis Media, added: “The upcoming campaign will put the Aviva brand firmly back on consumers’ radars using a scaled multimedia approach that is based on context and content affinity. The media approach will help the nation to recognise the puzzles that might exist in their own financial lives, but also that Aviva is there to help them resolve them.”

Client: Aviva

Project/Campaign name: Making it Click

Phoebe Barter, Group Brand Director

Charlotte Nairne-Clark, Head of Brand Campaigns

Esther Gallagher, Campaigns Manager

Victoria Hayward, Campaigns Manager

Hayley Elder, Social Media & Content Manager

