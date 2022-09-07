Heart and Alexa turn up the feel good in integrated ad campaign

Launching today, the campaign kicks off with a 30-second TV film that sees Heart Breakfast presenters Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakson waking up the nation, quite literally, and keeping listeners company throughout the day, whenever they say “Alexa, play Heart”.

The feel-good ad, accompanied by Lizzo’s hit song, About Damn Time, aims to remind the nation that Heart and Alexa are always on hand to provide whatever listeners needs - be that energy first thing, motivation during a workout, or simply great music to soundtrack their day at work.

Samantha Codrington, director of brand marketing at Global said: “I’m so looking forward to sharing this campaign with everyone. When we first set about creating a TV ad to promote Heart, with Alexa, we wanted something that visualised the warmth and positivity that the brand and its presenters create on air, coupled with the magic-like qualities of Alexa. And what better way to bring that idea to life than having Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston appearing, as if by magic, every time someone says “Alexa, Play Heart”? I’m so pleased with the outcome and I hope it brings a smile to everyone who sees it.”

Dennis Stansbury, Alexa Country Manager UK and Ireland said: “We’re excited to have created an ad that reminds our customers how easy it is to listen to Heart using only their voice - and it’s just one of the many reasons our customers tell us they love their Alexa enabled devices. The energy of the ad celebrates how Alexa not only makes life easier, but also more fun.”

The campaign will run across multiple platforms for the next five weeks, led by the TV ad - which will also entertain fans on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok - complemented with outdoor displays across the UK and on-air competitions.

The TV ad was created by award-winning creative agency Adam & Eve and produced by Rogue Films. Media planning has been led by PHD.

