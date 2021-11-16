Ashley Jensen stars in Waitrose Christmas ad

The ad, which was shot by Jeff Low, features a number of Christmas scenes that Ashley Jensen trumps each time with Christmas food, from carolling to opening presents, hosting a Christmas party to enjoying a family Christmas feast.

One scene features Jensen passing off Heston Blumenthal’s mince pies as her own before attempting to serve them to him

It also showcases some of Waitrose's 2021 festive favourites, including Truffle Smoked Salmon, No.1 Truffle Prosciutto Crudo, Bronze Feathered Free Range Turkey, Heston Night Before Christmas Mince Pies, No.1 Fig, Honey & Walnut Christmas Pudding, Pork Apple & Calvados Stuffing, Gianduia Torta Da Festa and sprouts loaded with pancetta.

Martin George, Waitrose customer director, said: “Food plays such a wonderful role in creating those special moments and we know how incredibly important this Christmas is to so many people, after we were unable to have all of our family and friends around us last year. We felt the feasting and celebrations deserved the spotlight in this year’s campaign because after all, the best bit of Christmas is the food.”

Heston Blumenthal added: “My scrumptious Night Before Christmas Mince Pies and The Giant Cracking Penny make it even easier to be the ultimate host over the busy festive season, along with the other ready made goodies that you can pick up in Waitrose shops or online! Our Christmas treats mean that you’ll still be able to wow your guests while also being able to focus on spending quality time together."

