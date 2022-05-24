Volkswagen's reinvents iconic Hollywood moments in ITV idents

The idents are inspired by some of Hollywood’s most iconic moments – all of which have relied on electricity. In one, ‘Mad Doctor’, the protagonist fails to bring his monster to life when the electricity dies. Another, called ‘Stakeout’, joins detectives on the verge of securing the evidence they need to prosecute a mobster, only for their secret recording equipment to cut out at the crucial moment.

Humorously, the problems are all caused by Volkswagen owners quite literally pulling the plug on the action, so they can charge their cars.

The Volkswagens featured are the all-electric ID.4 GTX and ID. 5 GTX, the Golf eHybrid and the Arteon Shooting Brake eHybrid.

Ant Nelson, Executive Creative Director at adam&eveDDB said: “This campaign follows in the footsteps of many other Volkswagen movie sponsorship campaigns. However, unlike its predecessors this is for its electric and eHybrid range of vehicles. Each execution depicts a classic movie moment which is interrupted with some classic Volkswagen humour. The campaign is the result of a great client, trusting its agency with a great director, or in this case two directors – Aircastle, to deliver some great little idents.”

Sarah Cox, Head of Marketing at Volkswagen UK, said: “Volkswagen has a long-standing relationship with film so it’s been great to extend that further with our latest work as part of our partnership with ITV. ‘Electrifying Movies’ showcases a selection of our fantastic electrified vehicles, showing how Volkswagen has electrified options to suit everybody. In partnership with adam&eveDDB, we’ve created an entertaining and humorous campaign that puts a twist on famous epic movie moments; pushing them in a new direction centered around electrification.”

The campaign premieres on Saturday 21 May and runs until December 2023. It follows on from the 2019 ‘Movie Star Confidence’ ident series created by adam&eveDDB in 2019, also for Volkswagen’s ITV Movies sponsorship.

Campaign credits:

Client: Volkswagen UK

Brand: Volkswagen Electric Range

Project/Campaign name: Electrifying Movies

Client: Sarah Cox (Head of Marketing), Glyn Butterworth (National Communications Manager) & Rhidian Taylor (EV Communications Manager)

Chief Creative Officer: Richard Brim

Executive Creative Director/s: Ant Nelson & Mike Sutherland

Creative Director/s: Ted Heath & Paul Angus

Copywriter: Ted Heath

Art director: Paul Angus

Agency producer/s: Jessica Middleton & Charlotte Ellison

Planner/s: Sarah Morning

CEO: Tammy Einav

Managing Partner: Michael McConville

Business Director/s: Steven Halliday

Account Manager/s: Lily Barber

Designer/Typographer: King Henry

Media agency: PHD

Media planner/s: Alban Treglohan, Lauren Hertzenberg & Tom Rovery

Production company: Rattling Stick

Producer: Stuart Bentham

Production Manager: Katy Smith

Director: Aircastle [Jamie Cussen & Will Beauchamp]

Cinematographer:

D.O.P: Ekkehart Pollack

Service Company: Tuna+Icon

Executive Producer: Johnnie Frankel

Editing Company: Assembly Rooms

Edit Producer: Daniel Breheny

Editor: Eve Ashwell

VFX Studio: Untold Studios

ECD: David Fleet

VFX EP: Ian Berry

VFX Producer: George Reid

VFX Supervisor: Christian Barker

VFX Supervisor: Martino Madeddu

Colourist: Julien Alary

Music Supervisor: Wave

Audio Post Production: Wave

Audio Producer: Beth Tomblin

Sound Engineer: Parv

Soundtrack name and composer: audio network