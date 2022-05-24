Volkswagen's reinvents iconic Hollywood moments in ITV idents
Volkswagen's series of idents, created by adam&eveDDB, mark the brand's continued two year ITV Movie sponsorship.
24 May 2022
adam&eveDDB has created 16 executions for its ‘Electrifying Movies’ campaign to build awareness of Volkswagen’s Pure Electric and Plug-In Hybrid range, which drives sustainable mobility for all.
The idents are inspired by some of Hollywood’s most iconic moments – all of which have relied on electricity. In one, ‘Mad Doctor’, the protagonist fails to bring his monster to life when the electricity dies. Another, called ‘Stakeout’, joins detectives on the verge of securing the evidence they need to prosecute a mobster, only for their secret recording equipment to cut out at the crucial moment.
Humorously, the problems are all caused by Volkswagen owners quite literally pulling the plug on the action, so they can charge their cars.
The Volkswagens featured are the all-electric ID.4 GTX and ID. 5 GTX, the Golf eHybrid and the Arteon Shooting Brake eHybrid.
Ant Nelson, Executive Creative Director at adam&eveDDB said: “This campaign follows in the footsteps of many other Volkswagen movie sponsorship campaigns. However, unlike its predecessors this is for its electric and eHybrid range of vehicles. Each execution depicts a classic movie moment which is interrupted with some classic Volkswagen humour. The campaign is the result of a great client, trusting its agency with a great director, or in this case two directors – Aircastle, to deliver some great little idents.”
Sarah Cox, Head of Marketing at Volkswagen UK, said: “Volkswagen has a long-standing relationship with film so it’s been great to extend that further with our latest work as part of our partnership with ITV. ‘Electrifying Movies’ showcases a selection of our fantastic electrified vehicles, showing how Volkswagen has electrified options to suit everybody. In partnership with adam&eveDDB, we’ve created an entertaining and humorous campaign that puts a twist on famous epic movie moments; pushing them in a new direction centered around electrification.”
The campaign premieres on Saturday 21 May and runs until December 2023. It follows on from the 2019 ‘Movie Star Confidence’ ident series created by adam&eveDDB in 2019, also for Volkswagen’s ITV Movies sponsorship.
Campaign credits:
Client: Volkswagen UK
Brand: Volkswagen Electric Range
Project/Campaign name: Electrifying Movies
Client: Sarah Cox (Head of Marketing), Glyn Butterworth (National Communications Manager) & Rhidian Taylor (EV Communications Manager)
Chief Creative Officer: Richard Brim
Executive Creative Director/s: Ant Nelson & Mike Sutherland
Creative Director/s: Ted Heath & Paul Angus
Copywriter: Ted Heath
Art director: Paul Angus
Agency producer/s: Jessica Middleton & Charlotte Ellison
Planner/s: Sarah Morning
CEO: Tammy Einav
Managing Partner: Michael McConville
Business Director/s: Steven Halliday
Account Manager/s: Lily Barber
Designer/Typographer: King Henry
Media agency: PHD
Media planner/s: Alban Treglohan, Lauren Hertzenberg & Tom Rovery
Production company: Rattling Stick
Producer: Stuart Bentham
Production Manager: Katy Smith
Director: Aircastle [Jamie Cussen & Will Beauchamp]
Cinematographer:
D.O.P: Ekkehart Pollack
Service Company: Tuna+Icon
Executive Producer: Johnnie Frankel
Editing Company: Assembly Rooms
Edit Producer: Daniel Breheny
Editor: Eve Ashwell
VFX Studio: Untold Studios
ECD: David Fleet
VFX EP: Ian Berry
VFX Producer: George Reid
VFX Supervisor: Christian Barker
VFX Supervisor: Martino Madeddu
Colourist: Julien Alary
Music Supervisor: Wave
Audio Post Production: Wave
Audio Producer: Beth Tomblin
Sound Engineer: Parv
Soundtrack name and composer: audio network