V&A Explores the Transformative Power of Creativity
The creative, by Adam&eveDDB, argues that it is creativity that makes us human
28 April 2022
Today, the V&A launches a campaign created by adam&eveDDB to champion the belief that creativity is what makes us human. The campaign promotes the V&A’s permanent collection and encourages the public to explore the abundance of events and content both online and within the museum itself beyond the exhibitions.
The two-minute film directed by Georgia Hudson through Park Pictures tells the story of a mannequin encountering incredible art, design and performance inside the museum’s iconic South Kensington site; from fashion and jewellery to photography and sculpture, it’s the boundless creativity within the museum walls that brings our hero to life.
As the mannequin, dancer and lead choreographer Max Cookward (BBC Young Dancer 2019, Contemporary Finalist) journeys through the galleries to a haunting soundtrack from artists including FredWave, they meet other dancers along the way and gather energy and momentum as they move together through the empty museum. The film ends with the line: “Creativity – it’s what makes us human.”
The campaign is set to run across various channels including social, YouTube, Broadcaster Video on Demand and cinema.
Georgia's filmmaking is known for interrogating themes of identity, self-expression, and youth culture. Her credits include Nike, Beats by Dre, BBC, P!nk and Loyle Carner. Working with Georgia as Director of Photography was Oscar-nominated cinematographer Seamus McGarvey.
Sophie Rouse, Head of Integrated Marketing and Insights at the V&A, said: “Our new campaign is a pure embodiment of the V&A's mission to champion design and creativity in all its forms, for everyone.This magical story is made up of a rich tapestry of creative expression - with original choreography, dance and music performance woven around the breadth of human creativity in the V&A's Collection from the Ardabil Carpet, to Michelangelo’s David and William Morris' wallpaper to contemporary works by Virgil Abloh, Christian Louboutin, Grayson Perry and Dilara Findikoglu. The V&A offers boundless opportunities for creative inspiration, joy, and adventure; as we emerge from the pandemic and look forward to the launch of three new V&A venues in London in the next three years, we want to take this experience to more people than ever before."
Mark Shanley, Creative Director, adam&eveDDB said: “There are not many brands for whom it makes sense to create art rather than advertising. But we truly agree with the V&A’s central belief that creativity is what makes us human. So we haven’t created an ad for the V&A, instead we’ve partnered with artists to create a piece of art that celebrates creativity and humanity."
A 90-second version of the film will run in cinema and a 2 minute on the V&A’s own channels, with 20-second and six-second versions running on BVOD, YouTube and social media. For this campaign the media will be handled by PHD.
The film's composer FredWave will be performing a set alongside some of the dancers from the film at the V&A's Friday Late: Freedom of Movement on April 28th, an after-hours event featuring performances, workshops, installations and music from London's emerging artists and designers.
