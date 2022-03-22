JetBlue and Adam&EveNYC Celebrate the airline’s transatlantic routes

One execution shows suitcases on a baggage tug positioned as letters to spell out the slogan, “We’re Great, Britain.” Another uses typographic illustration to show the airline’s spacious legroom in core, and a further execution shows the phrase “Full bars on the house” rising from the back of a seat to highlight JetBlue being the only airline to offer unlimited, high-speed Wi-Fi on all transatlantic flights. The fourth execution promotes the unique build-your-own meal concept from Dig.

The photography was shot by award-winning artist Ben Stockley, while world-famous CG artist and designer Chris Labrooy created the original 3D type design and animation.

This is the first work by adam&eveNYC for JetBlue since the agency won the business last year and it is the brand’s first advertising campaign in the UK market.

Jayne O’Brien, head of marketing, product & loyalty, said: “We have disrupted the domestic airline category here in the US for over 22 years with our award-winning service at a down-to-earth fares, and we’re now incredibly excited to bring that same experience to travellers across the pond. We wanted to be authentic and witty, and it was really important that we introduced ourselves to the UK in this way with our new campaign.”

Rachel Frederick, adam&eveDDB group creative director, said: “JetBlue is a disruptor brand with a great personality and amazing service. To advertise their new transatlantic service, we wanted to create a campaign that would stand out in the category and capture the true JetBlue experience. Working with Ben Stockley and Chris Labrooy, we created stunning visuals that show off the many offerings that make up their transatlantic experience, along with a huge dose of personality. With a combination of beautiful photography and 3D type, the headlines come alive within the plane.”