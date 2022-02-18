Adam&EveDDB launches next chapter of Lloyds Bank campaign

Set to an original orchestral version of Rag ‘N’ Bone Man’s “Giant”, recorded with London Symphony Orchestra, “Drumbeat” breaks on 19th February and will be seen on TV, OOH, DOOH, digital, social, cinema and VOD.

The creative work will be live in multiple bursts throughout 2022.

Ben Tollett, group executive creative director at adam&eveDDB, said: “The ‘Drumbeat’ campaign is a fresh demonstration of how Lloyds Bank continues to support its customers, wherever they may be, and remains by their side, whatever life throws at them.”

Richard Warren, director of marketing communications at Lloyds Bank, said: “Our new ‘Drumbeat’ advert brings our iconic black horse into the heart of daily life, demonstrating our timeless commitment to families, businesses, and communities across Britain.”.

Sam Pilling directed the film through Pulse Films, and the print was shot by Dean Rogers from Visual Artists.

Credits:

Client: Lloyds Bank

Brand: Lloyds Bank

Project/Campaign name: Drumbeat

Clients: Richard Warren, Daniel Stewart, Victoria Handley, Olivia Clarke, Georgia Perriss, Emily Morrey, Aamir Suleman

Group Executive Creative Director: Ben Tollett

Chief Creative Officer: Richard Brim

Executive Creative Director/s:

Creative Director/s: James Gillham & Graham Cappi

Copywriter: Graham Cappi

Art director: James Gillham

Agency producer/s: Petrina Kilby, Nicola Applegate, Charlotte Ellison, Ben Sharpe

Planner/s: Charlie Snow, Ben Worden, James MacAskill

CEO: Tammy Einav

Managing Partner: Charlotte Wolfenden

Business Director/s: Fraser Thomson

Account Management: Sophie Kelting, Jake Gidley, Alice Shedden, Florence Campbell

Designer/Typographer: KING HENRY

Media agency: Zenith

CEO: Natalie Cummins

Head of Specialist Capabilities: Richard Clay

Media Planning Director: Georgina Lindley

Media Planning Manager: Anna Mere

Media Planning Director: Simon Hunter

Production company: Pulse Films

Executive Producer: James Sorton

Producer: Chris Harrison

Director: Sam Pilling

Cinematographer:

D.O.P: Franz Lustig

Editing Company: TenThree

Editor: Ellie Johnson

Post Production: Selected Works

Post Producer: Alex Fitzgerald + Katie Sharpe

VFX Supervisor/ECD: Wes (Jonathan Westley)

Telecine Producer: Tamara Mennell, Black Kite Studios

Colourist: Tom Mangham, Black Kite Studios

Music Supervisor: Siren - Josh Gibbard

Audio Post Production: Sam Ashwell @ 750MPH

Soundtrack name and composer: Giant by Graham/Harris/Hartman/Miller. Arrangement by Troy Miller.