Adam&EveDDB launches next chapter of Lloyds Bank campaign
The work demonstrates the bank's commitment to be by the side of customers
18 February 2022
Lloyds Bank and Adam&EveDDB have launched a 60” spot featuring the brand’s iconic black horse, this time alongside a herd of horses running through familiar locations.
The impact of the herd is balanced with a final moment of intimacy between one horse and a young woman, wherein the bank recommits to be by the side of its customers.
Set to an original orchestral version of Rag ‘N’ Bone Man’s “Giant”, recorded with London Symphony Orchestra, “Drumbeat” breaks on 19th February and will be seen on TV, OOH, DOOH, digital, social, cinema and VOD.
The creative work will be live in multiple bursts throughout 2022.
Ben Tollett, group executive creative director at adam&eveDDB, said: “The ‘Drumbeat’ campaign is a fresh demonstration of how Lloyds Bank continues to support its customers, wherever they may be, and remains by their side, whatever life throws at them.”
Richard Warren, director of marketing communications at Lloyds Bank, said: “Our new ‘Drumbeat’ advert brings our iconic black horse into the heart of daily life, demonstrating our timeless commitment to families, businesses, and communities across Britain.”.
Sam Pilling directed the film through Pulse Films, and the print was shot by Dean Rogers from Visual Artists.
Credits:
