Adam&EveDDB shows transformative power of connectivity for Virgin Media
The 'Skatergirl' campaign sees a young female skateboarder take inspiration from online videos
04 February 2022
A campaign by adam&eveDDB for Virgin Media celebrates the power of connectivity in bringing new friends together.
"Skatergirl" is the story of Aamira, a young skater befriended by a skate crew after a day at the park doesn’t go quite as planned.
Aamira falls from her skateboard while attempting to ‘drop in’ on a skate bowl. At first dejected, she is encouraged by a video she is sent by other skaters telling her not to give up.
She connects with these new friends both online and in real life, building a friendship that gives her the confidence to achieve her goal. At the end of the ad, surrounded by her friends, she attempts the trick again. And this time, she nails it.
The work introduces ‘We’re better, connected’, an endline shared with O2 to reflect the shared purpose of both brands as VMO2, and aired during the televised FA Cup tie between Manchester United and Middlesbrough on ITV.
Simon Groves, executive director of brand and marketing at Virgin Media O2, said: “Our latest campaign shows just how integral the internet is in inspiring us, connecting us, and helping us achieve our dreams, no matter what our background. It’s a story about exactly why we’re better, connected. And as the UK’s fastest major broadband provider, Virgin Media provides the very best connectivity experience.”
Paul Knott, creative director at adam&eveDDB, said: “The campaign is an example of how technology can unite people from different backgrounds and communities, enabling them to share in their pursuits, often in unexpected and serendipitous ways."
Credits
Client: Virgin Media O2
Brand: Virgin Media
Project/Campaign name: We’re better, connected - Skatergirl
Clients:
Director of Brand & Marketing: Simon Groves
Marketing Director: Amy Gilbert
Head of Campaigns: Sophie Buxton
Senior Advertising Manager: Ella Wilcox
Advertising Manager: Ben Jobson
Creative agency: adam&eveDDB
Chief Creative Officer: Richard Brim
Creative Director/s: Tim Vance & Paul Knott
Copywriter: Edward Usher
Art director: Xander Hart
Agency producer/s: Nikki Cramphorn, Persephone Withnell & Lucy Trower
Planner/s: Claire Strickett & Samaneh Zamani
CEO: Tammy Einav
Managing Partner: Sam LeCoeur
Business Director: Fay Taylor
Account Director: Ross Keane
Account Manager/s: Olivia Rose & Sarah Warnes
Account Executive: Becky Kilner
Design & Retouching: King Henry
Design & Retouching Producer: Dan Sandalls
Retoucher: Charlie Townsend
Design Director: Carl Warren
Artworker: Sam Harris & Dave Callow
Repro Producer: Jonny Young
Digital Display Production: Cain&Abel
Executive Producer: James Brown
Producer: Gidon Cohen
Senior Digital Designer: Sam Barker
Digital Designer: Mauricio Brandt
Media agency: Manning Gottlieb OMD
Media planner/s:
Paula Mankelow
Spencer Corrigan
Tessa Jourrou
Scott Rafter-Mitchell
Charlie Sadler
James Rawlings
Production company: Stink Films
Executive Producer: Jon Chads
Producer: Dulcie Kellett
Director: Fridman Sisters
D.O.P: Adolpho Veloso
Editing Company: Trim Editing
Editor: Elise Butt
Post Production: Untold Studios
Executive Producer: Ian Berry
Producer: Ellie Joseph
Digital Executive Producer: Tom Igglesden
Digital Producer: Ella Glazer
Production Assistant: Jordan Malonga
VFX Supervisor: Alex Gabucci
VFX Artists: Andres Ramos, Andrew Bayliss, Andrew Curtis, Cameron Johnson, Emma Tyler, Francesca McCall, Harry McCusker-Bland, Hayden Adams, Jess Gaynor, Joe Kane, Julie Cruette, Martin Egger, Mohammed Mouzi, Tom Moreland
Colourist: Julian Alary
Music Supervisor: Jesper Gadeberg
Audio Post Production: Factory
Producer: Mikey Hill
Sound Design & Mix: Phil Bolland
Soundtrack name and composer: This Is Me – Kullah