Adam&EveDDB shows transformative power of connectivity for Virgin Media

"Skatergirl" is the story of Aamira, a young skater befriended by a skate crew after a day at the park doesn’t go quite as planned.

Aamira falls from her skateboard while attempting to ‘drop in’ on a skate bowl. At first dejected, she is encouraged by a video she is sent by other skaters telling her not to give up.

She connects with these new friends both online and in real life, building a friendship that gives her the confidence to achieve her goal. At the end of the ad, surrounded by her friends, she attempts the trick again. And this time, she nails it.

The work introduces ‘We’re better, connected’, an endline shared with O2 to reflect the shared purpose of both brands as VMO2, and aired during the televised FA Cup tie between Manchester United and Middlesbrough on ITV.

Simon Groves, executive director of brand and marketing at Virgin Media O2, said: “Our latest campaign shows just how integral the internet is in inspiring us, connecting us, and helping us achieve our dreams, no matter what our background. It’s a story about exactly why we’re better, connected. And as the UK’s fastest major broadband provider, Virgin Media provides the very best connectivity experience.”

Paul Knott, creative director at adam&eveDDB, said: “The campaign is an example of how technology can unite people from different backgrounds and communities, enabling them to share in their pursuits, often in unexpected and serendipitous ways."

Credits

Client: Virgin Media O2

Brand: Virgin Media

Project/Campaign name: We’re better, connected - Skatergirl

Clients:

Director of Brand & Marketing: Simon Groves

Marketing Director: Amy Gilbert

Head of Campaigns: Sophie Buxton

Senior Advertising Manager: Ella Wilcox

Advertising Manager: Ben Jobson

Creative agency: adam&eveDDB

Chief Creative Officer: Richard Brim

Creative Director/s: Tim Vance & Paul Knott

Copywriter: Edward Usher

Art director: Xander Hart

Agency producer/s: Nikki Cramphorn, Persephone Withnell & Lucy Trower

Planner/s: Claire Strickett & Samaneh Zamani

CEO: Tammy Einav

Managing Partner: Sam LeCoeur

Business Director: Fay Taylor

Account Director: Ross Keane

Account Manager/s: Olivia Rose & Sarah Warnes

Account Executive: Becky Kilner

Design & Retouching: King Henry

Design & Retouching Producer: Dan Sandalls

Retoucher: Charlie Townsend

Design Director: Carl Warren

Artworker: Sam Harris & Dave Callow

Repro Producer: Jonny Young

Digital Display Production: Cain&Abel

Executive Producer: James Brown

Producer: Gidon Cohen

Senior Digital Designer: Sam Barker

Digital Designer: Mauricio Brandt

Media agency: Manning Gottlieb OMD

Media planner/s:

Paula Mankelow

Spencer Corrigan

Tessa Jourrou

Scott Rafter-Mitchell

Charlie Sadler

James Rawlings

Production company: Stink Films

Executive Producer: Jon Chads

Producer: Dulcie Kellett

Director: Fridman Sisters

D.O.P: Adolpho Veloso

Editing Company: Trim Editing

Editor: Elise Butt

Post Production: Untold Studios

Executive Producer: Ian Berry

Producer: Ellie Joseph

Digital Executive Producer: Tom Igglesden

Digital Producer: Ella Glazer

Production Assistant: Jordan Malonga

VFX Supervisor: Alex Gabucci

VFX Artists: Andres Ramos, Andrew Bayliss, Andrew Curtis, Cameron Johnson, Emma Tyler, Francesca McCall, Harry McCusker-Bland, Hayden Adams, Jess Gaynor, Joe Kane, Julie Cruette, Martin Egger, Mohammed Mouzi, Tom Moreland

Colourist: Julian Alary

Music Supervisor: Jesper Gadeberg

Audio Post Production: Factory

Producer: Mikey Hill

Sound Design & Mix: Phil Bolland

Soundtrack name and composer: This Is Me – Kullah