Coors Light “Chillboards” activation seeks to cool houses
Adam&EveDDB unveils energy efficient Coors Light rooftop ads to inspire Americans to reduce home-cooling costs
12 May 2022
One of America’s largest beer brands installs minimally branded rooftop billboards, painted with reflective white roof coating, proven to cool a building down.
Globally, 2021 was ranked the fifth-warmest year on record since 1880.* Heatwaves are more frequent, and in Miami, there have been more 90-degree days than ever before. Air conditioners are humming non-stop, utility bills are skyrocketing and, overall, we’re just hotter. Today, Coors Light is debuting “Chillboards” – rooftop billboard installations proven to cool buildings down.
The minimally branded rooftop installations are located atop apartment buildings in Miami and painted with Mule-Hide Finish reflective white roof coating, a formula proven to reflect 85% of sunlight. On one rooftop tested, Coors Light discovered the ad lowered the surface temperature of the roof by as much as 50 degrees. View how it works in this short video.
“The science behind Chillboards is actually pretty simple – dark surfaces absorb sun rays, but specially formulated white coating reflects them, resulting in a cooler temperature,” said Marcelo Pascoa, Coors’ vice-president for marketing. “We realise not everyone will be able to paint their roofs white, but we hope to inspire Americans to make choices that reduce energy usage and put a few dollars back in their pockets.”
The new rooftop Coors Light ads, which have different phrases like “Chillboards” and “Ads Nobody Can See, But Everyone Can Feel,” are designed to cover more than 95% of the surface space in reflective white paint.
“Simple and cost-friendly initiatives like Coors Light Chillboards can have a significant impact on the quality of life for renters and homeowners,” says Jane Gilbert, Miami-Dade Chief Heat Officer. “If more communities started seeing the value of painting roofs white, we could cool down millions worldwide.”
In support of the programme, Coors Light is giving away 5,000 gallons of roof coating. For more information, visit www.Chillboards.com.
Coors Light worked with creative director, Set Free Richardson, and street artist, Andulaz The Artist, to produce the Chillboards.
In March, Coors Light spearheaded efforts for Molson Coors to move away from six-pack plastic rings by the end of 2025, a move that will eliminate 400,000 pounds of single-use plastic annually. Learn more about Coors Light sustainability agenda.
*https://climate.copernicus.eu/copernicus-globally-seven-hottest-years-record-were-last-seven
