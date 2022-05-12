Coors Light “Chillboards” activation seeks to cool houses

“The science behind Chillboards is actually pretty simple – dark surfaces absorb sun rays, but specially formulated white coating reflects them, resulting in a cooler temperature,” said Marcelo Pascoa, Coors’ vice-president for marketing. “We realise not everyone will be able to paint their roofs white, but we hope to inspire Americans to make choices that reduce energy usage and put a few dollars back in their pockets.”

The new rooftop Coors Light ads, which have different phrases like “Chillboards” and “Ads Nobody Can See, But Everyone Can Feel,” are designed to cover more than 95% of the surface space in reflective white paint.

“Simple and cost-friendly initiatives like Coors Light Chillboards can have a significant impact on the quality of life for renters and homeowners,” says Jane Gilbert, Miami-Dade Chief Heat Officer. “If more communities started seeing the value of painting roofs white, we could cool down millions worldwide.”

In support of the programme, Coors Light is giving away 5,000 gallons of roof coating. For more information, visit www.Chillboards.com.

Coors Light worked with creative director, Set Free Richardson, and street artist, Andulaz The Artist, to produce the Chillboards.

In March, Coors Light spearheaded efforts for Molson Coors to move away from six-pack plastic rings by the end of 2025, a move that will eliminate 400,000 pounds of single-use plastic annually. Learn more about Coors Light sustainability agenda.

*https://climate.copernicus.eu/copernicus-globally-seven-hottest-years-record-were-last-seven

CREDITS

CLIENT: Molson Coors, Coors Light

CMO: Michelle St. Jacques

GLOBAL VP, COORS FAMILY OF BRANDS: Marcelo Pascoa

MARKETING DIRECTOR: Chris Steele

ASSOCIATE MARKETING MANAGER: Alex Vertrees

PUBLIC RELATIONS MANAGER: Amber Dutra

CREATIVE AGENCY: Adam&EveDDB, DDB Chicago, NORD DDB CPH

CHIEF CREATIVE OFFICER, DDB WORLDWIDE: Ari Weiss

CHIEF CREATIVE OFFICER, DDB CHICAGO: Rodrigo Jatene

CHIEF CREATIVE OFFICER, ADAM&EVE DDB: Rick Brim

EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Colin Selikow

CREATIVE DIRECTOR, NORD DDB: Simon Higby

CREATIVE DIRECTOR, ADAM&EVE DDB: Andre Sallowicz

ASSOCIATE CREATIVE DIRECTOR, NORD DDB CPH: Tim Fremmich Andresen

ASSOCIATE CREATIVE DIRECTOR, NORD DDB CPH: Anders Kure

ART DIRECTOR, ADAM&EVE DDB: Borja Iciz

COPYWRITER, ADAM&EVE DDB: Jess West

JR. ART DIRECTOR, DDB CHICAGO: Lane Hedler

JR. COPYWRITER, DDB CHICAGO: Ken Bates

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, DDB CHICAGO: Andrea Diquez

SVP, GROUP ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Kiska Howell

ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Julie Crimmins

ACCOUNT SUPERVISOR: Dee Dee Morrow

ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE: Raneen Onallah

CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER: Milo Chao

GROUP STRATEGY DIRECTOR: Baxter Holland

HEAD OF PRODUCTION: Matt Blitz

GROUP EXECUTIVE PRODUCER, EXPERIENCES: Rock Darlington

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Adine Becker

PRODUCER: Loreta Dilaveri

DIRECTOR OF BUSINESS AFFAIRS: Jillian English

TALENT MANAGER: Chris Quinn

PROJECT MANAGEMENT DIRECTOR: Tabor Theriot

PRODUCTION COMPANY: HELO

DIRECTOR: Set Free Richardson

CO-FOUNDER/PARTNER: Brendan Kiernan

CO-FOUNDER/PARTNER: Justin Moore-Lewy

CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER/PARTNER: Rupert Samuel

EXPERIENTIAL CREATIVE DIRECTOR/PARTNER: Tom Webster

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Mercedes Allen-Sarria

EXPERIENTIAL PRODUCER: Gabrielle Brattole

STREET ARTIST: Efren Andaluz III (Andaluz The Artist)

DESIGN AGENCY: NORD DDB ID CPH

EDITORIAL: Whitehouse Post

EDITOR: Brian May

HEAD OF PRODUCTION: JoJo Scheerer

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Caitlin Grady

SENIOR PRODUCER: Ryan Smith

AUDIO POST: The Works

AUDIO MIXER: David Axelbaum

MUSIC HOUSE:

CEO/CCO: Joel Simon

VP/EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Jeff Fiorello

SENIOR PRODUCER: Norm Felker

SENIOR PRODUCER: Andrew Manning

PRODUCER: Sharon Cha

CO-COMPOSER: Jason Krebs

POST -PRODUCTION

COLOR: Carbon

HEAD OF PRODUCTION: Tia Perkins

CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Ian Bradley

PRODUCER: Adriana Wong

COLORIST: Bree Brackett

COLOR ASSIST: Zoe Lambert

COLOR EP: Laurie Adrianopoli