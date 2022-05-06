Marmite Launches Its Poshest Flavour Yet In New Campaign By adam&eveDDB

adam&eveDDB’s concept for the new devilishly decadent truffle flavour has been extended to a social campaign, set to run on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. The campaign will also include print activity set to run at the end of May. The media strategy has been executed by Mindshare, consumer outreach has been managed by WCommunications and the special build horse & carriage has been produced by Making Pictures.

Packed with a luxurious umami flavour and a decadent aroma that truffle lovers won’t be able to resist, the new spread fuses the iconic taste of Marmite that we’ve all grown to love (or hate), and the gourmet-goodness of truffle to create a versatile product that can not only be used on breakfasts, but also to create spiffing good lunches and dinners.

Following the success of adam&eveDDB’s explosive launch of Marmite Dynamite in 2020, the new Marmite Truffle is the latest addition to join the line-up of the nation’s favourite yeast spread.

Sophie Allan, Senior Brand Manager at Marmite, said: “One doesn’t need a butler to spread ones Marmite Truffle on one’s toast, but this is without a doubt our poshest Marmite yet. Britain’s love affair with truffle shows no signs of slowing down and we’ve carefully curated our new product with the distinct flavour of truffle for the most discerning Marmite connoisseur. Gracing the poshest of tables from brunch through to supper, Marmite Truffle is deliciously decadent - one will either love it or will find it rather ghastly.”

Ben Tollett, Group Executive Creative Director, adam&eveDDB, added: “From the very first moment one saw this campaign one’s been struggling to contain one’s excitement.”

Deserving of the finest chinaware, this is Marmite with a luxurious difference; and what’s more, it’s accessible to the many, meaning there’s no need to visit The Ritz or go truffle hunting to spread a little poshness. The new spread is available to purchase in 250g jars at Sainsbury’s stores nationwide and online (RRP £4.50).

The campaign will run from May 2 to June 26.

