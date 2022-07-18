adam&eveDDB and Booking.com launch UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 sponsorship
The campaign promotes UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 sponsorship
18 July 2022
The integrated campaign for Booking.com from adam&eveDDB, ‘It Starts With A Booking’, aims to inspire the next generation of female footballers.
A hero 120-second TV commercial centres on a journey of discovery, in which a young child starts to discover and unlock their footballing skills. The child finds out that their mum is taking them to the final of the Women’s Euros, where they meet their role model, England footballer Millie Bright, making her dreams come true, thanks to one small, yet significant, booking moment.
The story, which at first might seem like the journey of a young boy, plays on viewers’ bias and attempts to shift perceptions, while creating a fun and playful spot that showcases a love for football and a pivotal Booking.com moment, as we learn that the young footballer is actually a girl.
adam&eveDDB worked with Booking.com to ensure gender diversity on and off camera. The ad was directed by Natalie Rae and features female football stars, including Germany player Linda Dallman in the German adaptation.
Selma Ahmed, creative director at adam&eveDDB, said: “This is just the start of a bigger ambition to showcase the power of travel – celebrating experiences that shape and inspire the future generations.”
The campaign runs from 5 July to 31 July, in the UK and Germany across TV, OOH, print, media partnerships with DAZN and Global Radio, as well as a tactical activation with ESPN in the US.
Media will be handled by MindShare.
