adam&eveDDB and Booking.com launch UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 sponsorship

A hero 120-second TV commercial centres on a journey of discovery, in which a young child starts to discover and unlock their footballing skills. The child finds out that their mum is taking them to the final of the Women’s Euros, where they meet their role model, England footballer Millie Bright, making her dreams come true, thanks to one small, yet significant, booking moment.

The story, which at first might seem like the journey of a young boy, plays on viewers’ bias and attempts to shift perceptions, while creating a fun and playful spot that showcases a love for football and a pivotal Booking.com moment, as we learn that the young footballer is actually a girl.

adam&eveDDB worked with Booking.com to ensure gender diversity on and off camera. The ad was directed by Natalie Rae and features female football stars, including Germany player Linda Dallman in the German adaptation.

Selma Ahmed, creative director at adam&eveDDB, said: “This is just the start of a bigger ambition to showcase the power of travel – celebrating experiences that shape and inspire the future generations.”

The campaign runs from 5 July to 31 July, in the UK and Germany across TV, OOH, print, media partnerships with DAZN and Global Radio, as well as a tactical activation with ESPN in the US.

Media will be handled by MindShare.

CREDITS

Client: Booking.com

Chief marketing officer: Arjan Dijk

Director of brand and production: Carine van der Heijden

Head of brand creative: Diana Marcela Agudelo Hernandez

Brand creative manager: Ali Ronca

Head Of brand production: Nadia Pack

Brand producer: Nicole Olwagen

Senior sponsorship manager: Sam Cussins

Senior project manager: Jamie Jeffers

Senior designer, motion: Giuliana Latte

Agency: adam&eveDDB

Creative directors: Genevieve Gransden, Selma Ahmed

Head of strategy: Will Grundy

Business director: Jo Lorimer

Account manager: Jono Shaw

Production company: Object & Animal

Director: Natalie Rae

EPs: Dom Thomas, Laura Hegarty

Producer: Lucy Sherwood

Production manager: Andrea Harvey

DOP: Eira Wyn Jones

1st ADs: Ben Glickman, Spyridoula Bagiorgou

Director assistant and 2nd Unit: Anna Hopkins

Camera op London: John Ellis Evans

Location managers: Petros Chitris, Maria Thomopoulou

Focus puller: Giorgos Maniatis

Steadicam: Michalis Tsimnropoulos

Gaffer: Michalis Christoforatos

Line producer: Kostas Tagalakis

Art director: Katerina Kyrozi

Stylist: Dafni Iliaki

Make up: Mina Komini

Hair stylist: Irini Chatzoglou

Casting director: Cameron Lock

Offline: The Assembly Rooms

Editor: Eve Ashwell

Edit producer: Daniel Breheny

Edit assistants: André Rodrigues, Bruna Manfredi

Post-production: Absolute Post

VFX supervisor and lead Nuke Artist: Harvey David

Lead VFX and Flame Artist: Antonio Jimenez

VFX Artists: Carl Godwin-Alvarez, Tommy Coulter-Liston, Rahul Karavadra, Toby O’Connell

VFX creative director: Phil Oldham

Head of CG: Rebekah King-Britton

CG Artists: Patrick Keogh, Keith Rogers, Heidi Prescott

Motion graphics: Blind Pig

Motion graphics artist: William Smith

Senior producer: Rosanne Crisp

Producer: Mary Musasa

Production assistant: Yasmin Tilly

Executive producer: Jenna Le Noury

Colour: Time Based Arts

Colourist: Simone Grattarola

Sound: Wave Studios Amsterdam

Sound designer: Archie Presley

Producer: Michael Hoogdorp

Music supervisor: Beth Urdang @ Selfsame Industries