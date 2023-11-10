Still Top Of The World: adam&eveDDB's 2023

We welcomed brilliantly talented people with fresh experience and capabilities, such as Sarah Todd from WPP and Paula Hochberg from TikTok. We also attracted world class creative talent, hiring Cannes Lions Grand Prix winning creative team, Charlotte Upton & Callum McDonald, and welcoming back the wonderful Sali Horsey & Zoe Nash after 3 years at 4Creative.

We upheld our position as industry leaders, with our Chief Creative Officer Richard Brim as President of D&AD, Martin Beverley as Chair of Shortlisting at APG and the legendary Les Binet celebrated 10 years of his seminal advertising book ‘The Long and The Short of It’.

We continued to welcome ‘adam&everyone’ and strengthen our agency culture with our ‘Four&Flex’ approach to working. Our industry leading DE&I initiatives continued to grow, #SheTakesOver launched its first global creative jury and continues to make a positive difference to all-womxn equality in creative production.

What one thing are you proudest of this year?

The strong sense of unity and momentum the agency derived from the tough decision not to re-pitch for John Lewis & Waitrose. Luckily we now count Amazon as a new, exciting client and our teams have a fresh creative challenge.

And what’s been your biggest challenge?

Seizing the opportunities that change has presented.

What are you most looking forward to in 2024?

Continuing to evolve. Creating big, famous, differently shaped ideas that are effective for our clients. Enjoying the journey.

And what one change would you most like to see in our industry next year?

Sharp focus on the enduring value of creativity and its impact when lots of change is afoot.