Adam&EveDDB Wins D&AD Agency of the Year

What’s your take on the state of commercial creativity after sitting through this judging?

Richard Brim : I think if you look across the winners, it’s a healthy year. You always start out thinking ‘oh there’s nothing here’ and by the end you’re thinking ‘wow this is brilliant’. There's some big winners. But the UK didn't feature that highly.

So what should UK agencies take from this?

I think from the UK market there just wasn't a lot of work. So on the global stage we're not featuring as heavily as we once did. Some good work has been done, and lots of UK agencies feature, but there’s just not that run-away work.

For me, my agency has been very privileged to have had a piece of work that’s featured a lot [The Last Photo, for Calm by adam&eve DDB]. But I also aim to have a spread. I’d be equally as proud of the spread as I would be the level of accolades and I'd love to be able to go ‘we’ve got 30 different clients in there’. That’s still better than many others, but I would have liked to have more in there.

Do you think the ad industry should take a message from there not being a Black Pencil for advertising?

Only with a bit of a pinch of salt. There was some very strong work on the table, and Black Pencils are an anomaly, they’re not a given. Yeah. And there's been Black Pencils in the past where people have gone ‘what? how many? why?’. So I don't think it sends a big message not giving one. Personally, I’d have liked to have given one to the industry because you want to go ‘you know what, we’ve done really well, look at this’.