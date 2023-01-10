Lucozade Sport empowers the nation to get moving with new campaign

The campaign aims to broaden the appeal and desire for Lucozade Sport amongst a range of exercisers by changing consumer perceptions that the product is only suitable for elite athletes or high intensity exercisers.

The 30” spot created by adam&eveDDB aired on the 27th December on TV and sees a woman out enjoying a park run with a bottle of Lucozade Sport. Whilst taking a drink break, the park statue becomes inspired by her movement and springs to life after a sneaky sip of Lucozade Sport. The statue goes on to enjoy a variety of exercise from a local football match to a HIIT class and lifting weights.

Tom Bell, Head of Marketing at Lucozade Sport said: “Many people will be setting themselves new fitness targets for 2023. Whether that’s just starting out on their journey or pushing themselves to the next level, we wanted to create an uplifting advert that helps energise people to unlock their potential.”

Ben Robinson and Mike Whiteside (Senior Creatives) at adam&eveDDB said: “Every body is made to move, whether you’re an athlete, a non-athlete or an inanimate statue made of stone. Those are just facts. Bringing ‘Statue’ to life with Rich Hall, Riff Raff, Black Kite Studios and garage legends Architechs was as much fun as it looks on the screen.

Credits

Agency: adam&eveDDB

Senior Creatives: Mike Whiteside and Ben Robinson

Creative Directors: Andy McAnaney and Christian Sewell

Chief Creative Officer: Rick Brim

Senior Planner: Sam Zamani

Head of Planning: Will Grundy

Planner: Oscar Beach

Head of Production: Jack Bayley

Lead Producers: Nikki Cramphorn and Carrie Moores

Producer: Tristan Baker

Project Director: Abi Ripley

Business Director: Sam Perez

Account Director: Nick Wilkie

Account Manager: Becky Kilner

Managing Partner: Mike Stern

CEO: Tammy Einav

Legal Counsels: Tom Campbell and Trine Odin

Commercial Director: Charlotte Haddy

Business Affairs Manager: Martin Eels

PR: Rachel Geraghty

Stitch

Editor: Ben Corfield

Black Kite Studios

Colourist: Richard Feron

VFX Shoot Supervisor: Paul Wilmot

2D Lead: Paul Wilmot

2D: Basabendu Sarkar, Ben East, Guy Frutiger, Jack Stone, Judy Roberts ad Venu Prasath

3D Lead: James Hansell

3D Animation: Daniel Kmet and James Bown

3D: Greg Martin, Jim Cullen, Pawel Luszczak, Sam Howell, Sandra Guarda, Tahir Palali and Vicky McIntyre

750 mph.

Sound Design: Sam Ashwell

Sound Engineer: Lucas Trigg

Producer: Olivia Ray