Lucozade Sport empowers the nation to get moving with new campaign
adam&eveDDB is behind the latest offering for Lucozade Sport to motivate drinkers to start their new year by being active
10 January 2023
As we enter 2023, Lucozade Sport is calling for the nation to get moving with a new campaign from adam&eveDDB entitled ‘Statue’.
The campaign aims to broaden the appeal and desire for Lucozade Sport amongst a range of exercisers by changing consumer perceptions that the product is only suitable for elite athletes or high intensity exercisers.
The 30” spot created by adam&eveDDB aired on the 27th December on TV and sees a woman out enjoying a park run with a bottle of Lucozade Sport. Whilst taking a drink break, the park statue becomes inspired by her movement and springs to life after a sneaky sip of Lucozade Sport. The statue goes on to enjoy a variety of exercise from a local football match to a HIIT class and lifting weights.
Tom Bell, Head of Marketing at Lucozade Sport said: “Many people will be setting themselves new fitness targets for 2023. Whether that’s just starting out on their journey or pushing themselves to the next level, we wanted to create an uplifting advert that helps energise people to unlock their potential.”
Ben Robinson and Mike Whiteside (Senior Creatives) at adam&eveDDB said: “Every body is made to move, whether you’re an athlete, a non-athlete or an inanimate statue made of stone. Those are just facts. Bringing ‘Statue’ to life with Rich Hall, Riff Raff, Black Kite Studios and garage legends Architechs was as much fun as it looks on the screen.
