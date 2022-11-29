Deutsche Telekom's Christmas campaign encourages people to check on each other

This new creative campaign has been built around this core human insight and shows the positive power of asking one simple question: “How are you?”.

Launching with a hero spot, the integrated campaign tells the story of an empathetic Headteacher who we see acting as a constant source of support for everyone in his life; from his students and their parents, to colleagues and family. When he returns home after yet another stressful day, we witness the importance of this small question “How are you?”, as the moment of real connection allows the heavy emotional load to begin to fall from his shoulders.

"We want all people to be connected to each other in the best possible way. Social cohesion is the cement that keeps our society worth living in," says Ulrich Klenke, Chief Brand Officer at Deutsche Telekom. "Many of us have had a tough year. More than ever, people are worried about the future. Especially now it is important to listen to each other and be there for each other. Let's make sure together that everyone is doing well. That's what our Christmas campaign raises awareness about."

Jens Pfau, Chief Creative Officer at adam&eveBERLIN, added: “This campaign is your friendly reminder that it is about time to reach out to your loved ones and check if they are really okay. Go make that call. Now.”

The campaign from adam&eveBERLIN has started on November 8th in Slovakia and will also run across 9 countries including Austria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Germany, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Poland and Romania. The film is supported by locally adapted print and digital media.

Credits:

Creative Agency: adam&eve Berlin

Film Production: ICONOCLAST Berlin

Director: Jonathan Alric

Photograph: Jan Kapitän