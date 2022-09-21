Quorn Launches Tongue-In-Cheek with adam&eveDDB
The campaign celebrates launch of new premium deli products for meat-free brand, Quorn
21 September 2022
To celebrate the launch of four new premium deli products, Quorn, is launching a brand-new marketing campaign.
‘So Tasty! Why Choose The Alternative?’ will launch across multiple media channels, including channels such as ITV hub, All 4 and Sky Go.
Spearheaded by a brand-new creative execution, the campaign will run across BVOD, digital, social, PR and be supported by mass sampling to get the fantastic tasting products into consumers hands.
The new campaign from adam&eveDDB for Quorn is directed by comedy director Jim Archer and takes a tasty, tongue-in-cheek approach to promoting the benefits of a meat free diet.
A trio of animal puppets steal the show, including a pig, cow and chicken, that have been created by Andy Heath at Talk to the Hand Productions, whose credits include Star Wars and Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy.
Packed with comedic and endearing moments, the film starts by placing the viewer in the familiar world of ‘food porn’ advertising, before pulling the rug and revealing a trio of animal puppets who interrupt an unsuspecting sandwich maker just as she’s about to tuck into her delicious Quorn Yorkshire Ham style sandwich. After several failed sandwich-eating attempts, the puppets prove their point that Quorn’s Deli range is so tasty, why would you choose the alternative? The alternative, of course, being them.
Gill Riley, marketing director at Quorn Foods UK, said: “Quorn is on a mission to encourage more people to eat meat free as a way to help the planet. One of the best ways we can do that is through great tasting innovation for all meal occasions. That’s why we’re focussing on our new Deli range for this latest campaign.
“This new campaign has been created to connect with flexitarians who are looking to reduce their meat intake but not lose out on the taste and texture they know and love from meat deli. We want to make them laugh whilst also demonstrating just how delicious our new products are. As we know, switching consumers into our products from their usual meat deli slices will be another step towards helping the planet.
“We’re consistently investing in research and technology to make sure our products have the closest texture to meat and, most importantly, deliver succulent taste. We want consumers to feel like they aren’t compromising on their favourites,” adds Gill.
“We’ve tested our new ham and beef products against their meat equivalent where we found them to match on a number of metrics, including flavour, so we know there really is no need to choose the alternative,” concludes Gill.
Quorn’s new Deli products are Quorn Yorkshire Ham, Roast Beef, Finely Sliced Ham and Roast Chicken Style Slices (RRP £3#), available from this month, across Tesco, ASDA, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Waitrose and Co-op stores.
Media is handled by MediaBrands, Consumer PR by Taylor Herring, Trade PR by MTJ PR, Digital by Anything and Social Media by Ponderosa.
CREDITS
Client: Quorn
Brand: Deli Slices
Project/Campaign name: So Tasty, Why Chose the Alternative
Client:
Marketing Director - Gill Riley
Head of Brand Marketing - Lucy Grogut
Brand Manager - Rehana Kausar
Chief Creative Officer: Richard Brim
Creative Director/s: Matt Fitch, Mark Lewis
Creatives: Dan Bailey and Brad Woolf
Agency producer/s: Tristan Baker
Planner/s: Sian Illes
CEO: Tammy Einav
Managing Partner: Miranda Hipwell
Business Director/s: Flemming Lerche
Account Director/s: Sarah Cornish
Account Manager/s: Jemima St Aubyn
Account Executive/s: Estella Mosca
Lead Designer - Dave Robinson
Designer - Nadine Fer
Media agency: Initiative
Production company: Minds Eye
Executive Producer: Hughie Phillips
Producer: Archie Johnston Stewart
Director: Jim Archer
D.O.P: James Blann
Puppeteers: Andy Heath, Iestyn Evans, Wim Booth
Editing Company: Stitch
Editor: Leo King
Post Production: Coffee & TV
Post Producer/VFX Supervisor: Joss Brindle
Colourist: George Neave
Flame Op: Laura Smith
Music Supervisor: SixtyFour Music – Jeremy Newton
Audio Post Production: Factory
Soundtrack name and composer: Michael Ajayi - Tonight is your Night