Quorn Launches Tongue-In-Cheek with adam&eveDDB

A trio of animal puppets steal the show, including a pig, cow and chicken, that have been created by Andy Heath at Talk to the Hand Productions, whose credits include Star Wars and Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy.

Packed with comedic and endearing moments, the film starts by placing the viewer in the familiar world of ‘food porn’ advertising, before pulling the rug and revealing a trio of animal puppets who interrupt an unsuspecting sandwich maker just as she’s about to tuck into her delicious Quorn Yorkshire Ham style sandwich. After several failed sandwich-eating attempts, the puppets prove their point that Quorn’s Deli range is so tasty, why would you choose the alternative? The alternative, of course, being them.

Gill Riley, marketing director at Quorn Foods UK, said: “Quorn is on a mission to encourage more people to eat meat free as a way to help the planet. One of the best ways we can do that is through great tasting innovation for all meal occasions. That’s why we’re focussing on our new Deli range for this latest campaign.

“This new campaign has been created to connect with flexitarians who are looking to reduce their meat intake but not lose out on the taste and texture they know and love from meat deli. We want to make them laugh whilst also demonstrating just how delicious our new products are. As we know, switching consumers into our products from their usual meat deli slices will be another step towards helping the planet.

“We’re consistently investing in research and technology to make sure our products have the closest texture to meat and, most importantly, deliver succulent taste. We want consumers to feel like they aren’t compromising on their favourites,” adds Gill.

“We’ve tested our new ham and beef products against their meat equivalent where we found them to match on a number of metrics, including flavour, so we know there really is no need to choose the alternative,” concludes Gill.

Quorn’s new Deli products are Quorn Yorkshire Ham, Roast Beef, Finely Sliced Ham and Roast Chicken Style Slices (RRP £3#), available from this month, across Tesco, ASDA, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Waitrose and Co-op stores.

Media is handled by MediaBrands, Consumer PR by Taylor Herring, Trade PR by MTJ PR, Digital by Anything and Social Media by Ponderosa.