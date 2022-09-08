John Lewis life's moments

John Lewis unveils 'for all life's moments' positioning

adam&eveDDB created the campaign to support John Lewis' new brand promise

By creative salon

08 September 2022

A new ad showing the highs and lows of modern family life - particularly the special moments in a Dad’s relationship with his daughter - has been launched to illustrate the new John Lewis promise: For All Life's Moments.

The new brand promise has been developed to support its ambition to become the world’s first moments-based retailer, pledging to be there for customers for all life’s moments. This ad is seen as chapter one of the stories and moments we plan to tell.

The ad - created by adam&eveDDB - takes us on a journey through the highs and lows of parenting through touching moments shared between a father and daughter.

It depicts moments in family life from the big milestones, bringing a new baby home from hospital, and a first birthday, though to changing nappies, car journeys together and a shared trip to the high street. The final scene shows the daughter walking confidently into school alone on her first day.

Claire Pointon, John Lewis Customer Director, said: “To launch our brand promise, we wanted to tell a story about the way John Lewis plays an important role in those moments that really matter to our customers.

“Our ad achieves this in a beautiful and moving way - showing how we are there for those cherished family moments as well as the big milestones for which we are renowned.”

The TV ad, which uses the soundtrack of La La Lu by Peggy Lee, is just one element in a multi-channel campaign to support the new brand promise. We’ll be using a range of media, planned by Manning Gottlieb OMD including OOH, press and social, as well as owned channels to show how our high quality and affordable products means we are there for all life’s moments.

Credits

Client: John Lewis & Partners

Brand: Brand Promise

Project/Campaign name: “Stuck on You”

First Air Date: 08.09.2022

Job Title: Claire Pointon – Customer Director

Job Title: Rosie Hanely – Head of Brand & Marketing

Job Title: Emma Wood – Advertising Lead

Job Title: Michelle Barry – Senior Advertising Manager

Job Title: Lara McWiliam – Advertising Senior Executive

Agency: adam&eveDDB

Chief Creative Officer: Richard Brim

Creative Director/s: Matt Gay & Feargal Ballance

Copywriter: Darren Beresford

Art director: Richard Gayton

Agency producer/s: Sally Pritchett

Assistant producer: Charlotte Ellison

Planner/s: Martin Beverley, Hugh De Winton, Sian Iles

Social: Phoebe Wright

CEO: Tammy Einav

Managing Partner: Paul Billingsley

Business Director/s: Betsy Bluer

Account Director/s: Phoebe Swan

Account Manager/s: Freya Schofield

Business Affairs: Jamie Hirst

Legal: Tom Campbell, Trine Odine & Candice Macleod

Design: King Henry

Designer: Dave Robinson

Media agency: Manning Gottlieb

Media planner/s: Geraldine Ridgeway - Executive Director

Ryan Cummins - Business Director

Jordan Golding - Account Director

Production company: MJZ

Executive Producer: Dickie Jeffares

Producer: Alicia Richards

Director: Juan Cabral

D.O.P: Justin Brown

Editing Company: Final Cut

Editor: Rick Russell

Post Production: nineteentwenty

Post Producer: Chee Yen Wang

VFX Supervisor: Ludo Fealy

Lead 2D Artist: Matt Hutchins

2D Artists: Jamie Stitson, Taylor Webber, Tom Clapp, Adam McHale, Alejandro Marzo, Tijan Holder, Rod Norman

Colourist: Jean Clement @ Company3

Music Company: Soundtree Music

Music Supervision: Neil Athale & Colin McIlhagga

Soundtree Creative Director: Peter Raeburn

Audio Post Production: Anthony Moore @ Factory Studios

Soundtrack name and composer: “La La Lu” by Peggy Lee, Universal Music & Universal Publishing

