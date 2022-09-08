John Lewis unveils 'for all life's moments' positioning

A new ad showing the highs and lows of modern family life - particularly the special moments in a Dad’s relationship with his daughter - has been launched to illustrate the new John Lewis promise: For All Life's Moments.

The new brand promise has been developed to support its ambition to become the world’s first moments-based retailer, pledging to be there for customers for all life’s moments. This ad is seen as chapter one of the stories and moments we plan to tell.

The ad - created by adam&eveDDB - takes us on a journey through the highs and lows of parenting through touching moments shared between a father and daughter.