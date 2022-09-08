John Lewis unveils 'for all life's moments' positioning
adam&eveDDB created the campaign to support John Lewis' new brand promise
08 September 2022
A new ad showing the highs and lows of modern family life - particularly the special moments in a Dad’s relationship with his daughter - has been launched to illustrate the new John Lewis promise: For All Life's Moments.
The new brand promise has been developed to support its ambition to become the world’s first moments-based retailer, pledging to be there for customers for all life’s moments. This ad is seen as chapter one of the stories and moments we plan to tell.
The ad - created by adam&eveDDB - takes us on a journey through the highs and lows of parenting through touching moments shared between a father and daughter.
It depicts moments in family life from the big milestones, bringing a new baby home from hospital, and a first birthday, though to changing nappies, car journeys together and a shared trip to the high street. The final scene shows the daughter walking confidently into school alone on her first day.
Claire Pointon, John Lewis Customer Director, said: “To launch our brand promise, we wanted to tell a story about the way John Lewis plays an important role in those moments that really matter to our customers.
“Our ad achieves this in a beautiful and moving way - showing how we are there for those cherished family moments as well as the big milestones for which we are renowned.”
The TV ad, which uses the soundtrack of La La Lu by Peggy Lee, is just one element in a multi-channel campaign to support the new brand promise. We’ll be using a range of media, planned by Manning Gottlieb OMD including OOH, press and social, as well as owned channels to show how our high quality and affordable products means we are there for all life’s moments.
Credits
Client: John Lewis & Partners
Brand: Brand Promise
Project/Campaign name: “Stuck on You”
First Air Date: 08.09.2022
Job Title: Claire Pointon – Customer Director
Job Title: Rosie Hanely – Head of Brand & Marketing
Job Title: Emma Wood – Advertising Lead
Job Title: Michelle Barry – Senior Advertising Manager
Job Title: Lara McWiliam – Advertising Senior Executive
Agency: adam&eveDDB
Chief Creative Officer: Richard Brim
Creative Director/s: Matt Gay & Feargal Ballance
Copywriter: Darren Beresford
Art director: Richard Gayton
Agency producer/s: Sally Pritchett
Assistant producer: Charlotte Ellison
Planner/s: Martin Beverley, Hugh De Winton, Sian Iles
Social: Phoebe Wright
CEO: Tammy Einav
Managing Partner: Paul Billingsley
Business Director/s: Betsy Bluer
Account Director/s: Phoebe Swan
Account Manager/s: Freya Schofield
Business Affairs: Jamie Hirst
Legal: Tom Campbell, Trine Odine & Candice Macleod
Design: King Henry
Designer: Dave Robinson
Media agency: Manning Gottlieb
Media planner/s: Geraldine Ridgeway - Executive Director
Ryan Cummins - Business Director
Jordan Golding - Account Director
Production company: MJZ
Executive Producer: Dickie Jeffares
Producer: Alicia Richards
Director: Juan Cabral
D.O.P: Justin Brown
Editing Company: Final Cut
Editor: Rick Russell
Post Production: nineteentwenty
Post Producer: Chee Yen Wang
VFX Supervisor: Ludo Fealy
Lead 2D Artist: Matt Hutchins
2D Artists: Jamie Stitson, Taylor Webber, Tom Clapp, Adam McHale, Alejandro Marzo, Tijan Holder, Rod Norman
Colourist: Jean Clement @ Company3
Music Company: Soundtree Music
Music Supervision: Neil Athale & Colin McIlhagga
Soundtree Creative Director: Peter Raeburn
Audio Post Production: Anthony Moore @ Factory Studios
Soundtrack name and composer: “La La Lu” by Peggy Lee, Universal Music & Universal Publishing