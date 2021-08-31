Create Not Hate teams up with the John Lewis Partnership to celebrate British culture

JLP will also be offering a number of paid placements for the best performing participants once the programme has ended, to develop their skills further. The work is expected to be unveiled in early 2022.

Teams from JLP and Create Not Hate will work with groups of young people, using their ideas and creativity to break old preconceptions and norms in order to demonstrate a fresh take on what it means to live in multicultural Britain.

Mentors from different parts of the JLP, as well as Quiet Storm will help the young participants to develop their campaigns.

Trevor Robinson OBE, founder of Create Not Hate, said: We have an opportunity to create unique and exciting work with fresh-thinking young talent, and I’m thrilled that Create Not Hate are a part of that. I can’t wait to see how the synergy between us develops into what I know will be outstanding creative work. Thank you to Claire Pointon at John Lewis & Partners for seeing Create Not Hate’s ‘Check Your Prejudice’ campaign last year, and reaching out with inspiring energy and enthusiasm.

Claire Pointon, Customer Director, John Lewis & Martin George, Customer Director, Waitrose, said: We are committed to ensuring that our brands are inclusive and appeal to a diverse customer base that reflects modern Britain. It’s important that we are an inclusive employer that celebrates diversity, so our collaboration with Create Not Hate is an exciting step in the right direction.