Most Creative Marketers: Martin George

Giving customers what they want is at the heart of Martin George’s marketing mojo. In 2000 he led the project to put flat beds into British Airways’ business class cabins, meaning passengers could snooze, dream and stretch their way from London Heathrow to New York’s JFK. With BA the first international airline to offer business passengers a seat that turned into a completely flat six-foot bed, rollout of the innovation across its fleet quickly followed.

The “comfort and privacy” of the new flat Club World beds turned out to be exactly what BA business class customers wanted. It was also a breakthrough moment in George’s career, delivering “overwhelming” customer reaction and “enormous commercial success”.

George considers this his boldest creative moment. “It taught me to be brave and the power of creativity to inspire an organisation. And the utter joy of working with talented colleagues,” he says.

Having joined Waitrose in 2017 from the Post Office – by way of Cadbury, BA and Boots – George is now customer director at the supermarket, heading up its marketing operations. From this role, he hopes to improve customers lives by ensuring their voice is heard and acted upon. This is one of the things he enjoys most about being a marketer, he explains, along with “bringing hope, innovation and inspiration into an organisation, and working with inspired and inspiring colleagues.”

Harnessing collaboration has been one of George’s key strategies throughout his career to date. By leveraging teamwork to bring together skills and experience from diverse background and sectors, he believes customer needs can be identified and addressed. A good creative marketer, he says, looks outside their sector for inspiration, works hard to identify the unmet needs of customers, and influences how customers think, feel and behave. The frustration, he says, is “not always being able to move quickly enough and be first to give customers want they want.”