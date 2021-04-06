What Makes A Creative Marketer

Sheryl Marjoram, the chief executive of McCann London, has compiled a list of qualities that make up the best of the best in a creative marketer: “A desire to solve problems with truth, curiosity, empathy, energy and humility; someone who understands the power of telling a great story; are aware they are only renting the brand on behalf of the next generation; a total and deep faith in humans, partnership and expertise; patience and pace in equal measure but never together; an understanding that the brand needs to be meaningful in its audience’s lives; and someone who gets ‘Yes, and’ gets you further than ‘No, but’.”

Gareth Mercer, founding partner of Pablo London, believes confidence is a key asset in the creative client’s makeup: “When it comes to the willingness to take the risks that great creativity always brings, you can’t research for it or measure it ,you have to trust the process, the people and your own judgment and then be able to inspire and sell within your own organisation, because behind every client that says ‘yes’ or ‘no’ there’s a whole bunch of other people who need taking along the journey as well. Don’t underestimate this last point, it’s the companies that pay the bills not the creative marketers.”

Andrew Stephens, the co-founder of Goodstuff, adds: “Genuine creativity, the stuff we all get out of bed for, isn’t easy to brief, evidence, buy or implement. So a great creative marketer is someone who understands this and subscribes to the view that ‘good isn’t easy’. They know they have a crucial role to play within their own organisation to champion and fight for great ideas, and then invest in measurement to evidence success. Really great creative marketers also understand that creativity doesn’t just reside in the ‘creative’ agency and they build a culture of creative collaboration with all agency partners.”

It is a sentiment that echoes with Jon Goulding, the chief executive of Atomic London, who asserts that today’s great creative marketer thinks more broadly across the communications landscape: “Someone who realises that being horizontally creative is more important than just being vertically creative. It’s not just about cracking big conceptual creative ideas but how you apply creativity differently and appropriately across every channel and touchpoint.”

Does it really matter if a senior marketer values creativity, can’t they leave the responsibility to their team and agency partners?

Creative best practice and effectiveness matter in equal measure, says Maguire. "The boldest, bravest and most successful marketers I've worked with have never seen creativity and effectiveness as a trade-off. Paul Smith once told me that he was an ‘okay designer and an okay businessman’. He felt being strong in just one area wasn't enough to drive his business, and I’ve never forgotten that. It’s hard to believe that any leader in business, never mind in marketing, can't see the value of creativity."

But in a world, where marketers continue to try make some sense of data and tech, where does that leave creativity? Stephens has this to say: “If a marketer doesn’t value creativity, they are in the wrong job. Where I've seen great marketers it’s when they are able to create a ‘comfortably uncomfortable’ relationship with the C-Suite. A relationship that is built on experience, trust and measurement but that also tests the ambition of the board and the potential of the brand. Put simply, if the finance director isn’t a little nervous of a new campaign, the marketer hasn’t been creative enough.”

Goulding makes the point that this is hard to deliver – high levels of creativity push people as well as budgets: