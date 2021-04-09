Most Creative Marketers: Pete Markey

In sectors as undifferentiated as insurance and banking, Pete Markey has been responsible for bringing in a new and distinctive creative approach in his roles at MoreThan and TSB. Having landed at a far bigger berth, and with one of the most prominent roles in marketing, the amiable Boots chief marketing officer is keeping his creative cards a little closer to his chest, but is enthusiastic about the power of creativity in business transformation.

Boots has been one of those brands whose importance as a healthcare provider has probably risen further up the public consciousness than in previous times because of circumstances: it quite simply became crucial to the health of the nation at a vital time. But the business is far more complicated than pharmacy - it also encompasses beauty and retail, perhaps making its position unique on the high street and also the creative challenge more pronounced than at his previous employers.

Markey comments: “Boots has a number of things that are about getting people to live healthier, happier lives. That core purpose connects through everything - through pharmacy and beauty. It’s a really important connecting thread.” Boots owner Walgreen Boots Alliance reappointed WPP to handle its $600m global account in 2020 - a move that is a vote of confidence in its UK agencies Ogilvy UK and Mindshare, both of which Markey inherited.

But Markey has form in shaking his roster up - during his time at TSB he dropped long-serving incumbents Joint and Vizeum for a combination of McCann London, the7stars and Oliver and adopted a new strategy that saw Joint’s whimsical cartoons swapped for something more comedic, featuring Friends actor David Schwimmer. He has previously adopted the use of celebrity brand spokespeople at the Post Office with The Inbetweeners star Simon Bird in a campaign through the then DLKW.