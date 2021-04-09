Most Creative Marketers: Trevor Johnson

As creators and brands leverage the social video app to tell their stories in 15-second snippets, whether it is sharing meme dances or practical jokes or encouraging people to protest, what is that moves Trevor? And sitting at the helm of a platform that provided more than a window to the Black Lives Matter movement, what does he make of the industry when it comes to the matters of D&I?

“I really want to separate diversity and inclusion,” he says. “Diversity is an exercise and you can throw people in that look differently, and that's fine. We may have made some progress there. But where it really matters is inclusion - which as an industry we haven’t made that happen and we cannot be proud of that. So does having people like me in powerful positions help? Yes, that’s important. But having people that are in positions which are directly responsible for how the industry progresses or what's invested in people like you and me - there aren't enough people doing that and that's not good. That's just not good.”

Trevor is the chairman of the board of Trustees of the Ideas Foundation and continues to play an active role in championing diversity and inclusion within the advertising industry. A role that he wants to always imbibe with joy. TikTok has created a grassroots employee-led campaign supporting the black community across Europe, called ‘Black History, Black Present and Black Future’, which celebrates the Black story in Europe in uplifting ways.

Effectiveness and Creativity

Creativity and joy are TikTok’s core values, he continues to remind me. But like for any platform, one of the key objectives for TikTok remains providing clearer campaign measurement and allowing users to manage their data more easily. So does he think one of the biggest problems with our industry has been this obsession to measure everything? Where efficiency equals effectiveness, and some marketers might actually have forgotten how the creative muscle can help build brands? “I think there’s an element of that,” Trevor says. And he should know.

Trevor joined TikTok from Facebook and Instagram, which he joined in 2008 as one of Facebook’s first employees outside of the US. He most recently held the role of director of Instagram, EMEA, and prior to this held a number of senior global strategic and partnership roles during his Facebook career (which included establishing 14 Facebook offices across the globe, then moving to Facebook’s Global Agency Partnerships function, based in New York City, to manage the strategic global relationships between Facebook and some of its large media and creative agency partners). There was AOL before that for five years.

“I don't think that measurement and the ability to optimise and target is wholly bad. But the quality of the creative is still the thing, that's number one. Right? And you still need to think about it. And people forget that. I don't think marketers have chosen the wrong thing, maybe just not focused on creativity as much as they should have.”

While there are some very interesting examples of creativity and inspiration on TikTok from brands and agencies, it continues to court them on how best to integrate ads onto the platform to build new ad formats and tools. There’s anecdotal evidence, however, that some creatives and indeed certain brands remain cynical of a platform that says advertising is not the answer if brands want to connect with TikTok’s community - with its ‘Don’t make ads. Make TikToks’ mantra.

“Yes, it is a challenge to the industry but it is not a mandate,” assures Trevor. “It scares some of the big brands and big creative agencies off a little bit. So the question is what can exist on TikTok? A highly-produced really great creative of course. What works equally is also a low-fi, simple cut down, but just incredibly creative stuff that is created by creators. And everything else in between. I think that can be both a blessing and a curse for our ‘Don’t make ads. Make TikToks’ campaign. What we are is a creative tool for brands and agencies.”

Clearly a pro when it comes to understanding the relationship between platforms, agencies and brands, Trevor adds: “They [brands and agencies] are always wary of new platforms. This hesitation is not all bad, but we're having the right conversations with the right agencies and the right brands to figure out how they can be successful on our platform. It was the same experience with the other platforms I've worked on. You've got to remember that the TikTok commercial proposition is probably only 12 to 18 months old.”

The brands that understand the TikTok community best are the ones that will be the ultimate winners, he says. Retail brands, according to him, are doing some of the best work on TikTok “utilising the creators, while understanding that users want to be inspired and engaged. These brands know people want to be seen and heard.

“The best campaigns are the ones that are the most inspiring, joyful, relevant, engaging, authentic human pieces of creative, which then allows you to target the right people and measure it.” Some of the most creative TikTok brand campaigns include O2 '#O2BublDance' by Havas Media and VCCP, Beats By Dr Dre '#BeatsDaisyChallenge' by AnalogFolk London, Asos '#AySauceChallenge' by Byte and Ray-Ban 'You're on' by TikTok Creative Lab.